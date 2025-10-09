Wolverine Digest

Michigan football commit earns elite recognition on All-USA Watchlist

The prized 2026 Michigan RB commit is having a phenomenal senior season

Seth Berry

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Michigan football's rushing attack has been in a good place for the past several years during its run of success. Even if senior Justice Haynes, who is fourth in the nation in rushing five games into the college football season, leaves for the NFL after this year, the Wolverines will still be in great shape in the backfield with five-star class of 2026 running back Savion Hiter coming in next year.

Before Hiter officially signs with the Wolverines, he is in the midst of finishing up senior year of high school at Louisa County (VA.), where he is having another outstanding season running the ball.

Recently, Logan Newman of USA Today and other staff put together their 2025 All-USA Football Team Watchlist as high school seasons have hit the midway point for much of the nation.

Due to Hiter's play on the field, he was selected by the group of writers as a player who made the list.

"Inside the decision: The No. 1 running back in the class of 2026 has posted remarkable stat lines, including 328 yards and three touchdowns against Courtland (Spotsylvania, Va.) and 261 yards and three touchdowns against Matoaca (Chesterfield, Va.).," the article stated.

While no other Wolverine class of 2026 commits appeared on the list, Carter Meadows, a five-star EDGE rusher committed to Sherrone Moore's program from Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), made the list as a "notable" EDGE rusher who was close to being selected.

Michigan edge Derrick Moore (8) tackles Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas (2) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan football's 2026 class, which has 22 total verbal commits, currently ranks 11th in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Published
Seth Berry
