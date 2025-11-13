Michigan running back poised for big performance against Northwestern
With Michigan’s star running back Justice Haynes likely to miss Saturday’s game against Northwestern, backup Jordan Marshall is in store for a big performance.
Haynes hasn’t officially been ruled out, but is listed week-to-week with a right foot injury and missed the Wolverines’ last game against Purdue (Nov. 1). The Alpharetta, Ga. native has missed two games in total this season.
In the absence of Haynes, Marshall has thrived. Between the two games, Marshall totaled 318 yards on 50 carries and four touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 45 yards through the air.
Marshall also earned Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors (Nov. 3) after his performance against Purdue.
Despite being a ‘backup,’ Marshall would be an all-star caliber running back that never leaves the field on almost every other team in the country.
When watching Marshall, the ability to run hard jumps off the screen. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey was asked if he had ever been around a running back who runs as hard as Marshall.
“Yeah, we've had a couple,” Lindsey said. “When Omarion Hampton sticks out, Kerryon Johnson at Auburn sticks out… But definitely it's cool to see him because, you know, for him, he's a powerful guy. He gets behind his pads very well and moves the pile, and that's exciting to see as a coach, for sure. When you want to be able to run the football and you can hand it off in there and feel like, you know, you're going to get positive yards.”
Currently, the Michigan rushing attack ranks third in the Big Ten and 12th across all FBS schools in yards per game (223.8). The ground game has always seemingly been the strength of Michigan football.
Through nine games played, Marshall ranks fourth in the conference and 25th in the nation in rush yards per carry (5.88), making the most of his carries when he has been called upon.
That efficiency should shine Saturday against the Wildcats, a defense that allows 142.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks 11th in the conference.
Lindsey said that he tries to do similar things for both Marshall and Haynes when asked if he can use the two backs any differently.
“Different? Probably I wouldn't say we try to do things a lot different,” Lindsey said. “I do think they're two different styles maybe sometimes, but they're both effective at what they do. I think Jordan, you see the pile move a lot when he's in there. It's kind of the muddy runs, and he broke one long one the other night.”
With all that being said, Marshall should have no trouble finding success on the ground this weekend. Especially if Haynes is not active, look for the running back to have a ‘Player of the Week’ type of performance.
