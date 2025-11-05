Michigan football makes final decision on overseas game in 2026
This Summer, it was announced that Michigan and Western Michigan was going to be part of the Week 0 fun in 2026. The Wolverines were going to 'host' Western Michigan on August 29 in Frankfurt, Germany. But on Wednesday, the Athletic Department announced a change of plans.
Now, Michigan will host WMU on Sept. 5 in Week 1 of college football. The game will be played in Ann Arbor, and Michigan fans will get a chance to see their Wolverines in the Big House.
Athletic Director Warde Manuel said further evaluating playing the game overseas, they felt like it was in Michigan's best interest to pull out and keep the game in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines will continue to explore the correct opportunities to play overseas.
It's important to note that Sherrone Moore will not be coaching in the game next year due to his one-game suspension in the 2026 season from the NCAA.
Full press release below:
The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Wednesday (Nov. 5) that the 2026 opener against Western Michigan will be played at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. The Wolverines explored playing an international game in Frankfurt, Germany, on Aug. 29, but decided to keep the game in Ann Arbor.
“We did a thorough and exhaustive evaluation in relation to playing an international game,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “Based on the analysis of all the factors, we felt it was best to keep the game in Ann Arbor as it was originally scheduled for the 2026 season. I want to thank Eintracht Frankfurt and their Stadium Management company for all the work that they did in partnership with our staff to try to make this game a possibility.”
The athletic department was engaged in discussions to host Western Michigan at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany. Also known as Waldstadion, Deutsche Bank Park is the home field of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, the top tier of German football (soccer).
“We have fans and alumni around the globe, and many have expressed excitement about attending a game on foreign soil. We remain open to exploring the right opportunities for our teams to play internationally,” added Manuel.
