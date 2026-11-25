Former Michigan Athletic Director Don Canham said it best.

Don’t make a one day story a two day story.

For some reason, his former employer does not seem to understand that philosophy.

The Michigan Wolverines embarrassed themselves again on Tuesday. The decision to not move forward with the hiring of Athletic Director Trev Alberts was the latest move in a long line of questionable decisions that have led them to this point.

The hiring of Alberts was supposed to signal the dawning of a new era. Alberts did not have ties to Michigan, but understood the area as a former Nebraska football player. He was the Athletic Director after Nebraska moved to the Big Ten, so he understood what he was getting into, in theory.

The urgency with which Alberts was hired was supposed to signal change from a misstep of the football program to hire Kyle Whittingham, who has not been successful on the field in his first season as the head coach.

Off the field, Whittingham has continued to prove he does not understand the job he has, nor does he seem to understand the traditions that make Michigan football what it is.

How it Started

The only reason that Alberts’ position was vacant was because of all the missteps that took place under the watch of Warde Manuel.

Michigan has consistently found itself under investigation for numerous offenses. They range from as minor as non-compliance with NCAA investigations, to as major as criminal acts committed by university employees.

An investigation was conducted by Jenner & Block, and they were tasked with looking at Manuel’s leadership during his decade long tenure as the Athletic Director. After an outline was delivered to the university in July Manuel agreed to step down at the end of the year

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel watches warms up ahead of the game between Michigan and Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Neither the investigation nor the culture review found that misconduct was widespread throughout the department," the outline stated. "The culture review found that weaknesses in accountability, organizational structure, oversight, and reporting created conditions in which misconduct was not always addressed consistently, promptly, or in accordance with University expectations."

Manuel agreeing to move on at the end of the year was a chance for the university to start fresh. Yes, Manuel’s tenure saw the football and basketball program reach the pinnacle in each sport.

It also was not short on controversy, drama, or in some cases, embarrassment.

Alberts’ hiring started to get some pushback based on comments he made during a deposition of a Title IX case where he was asked whether it would be acceptable for a coach to have an intimate relationship with an athlete.

Alberts’ response noted that new rules of eligibility could mean the age gap between a coach and athlete could not be as problematic as it would have been in the past.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The phrase that has made the rounds in the wake of Alberts’ hiring was, “It depends.”

Context included or not, it’s not a great answer. At minimum the answer is insensitive.

Whether or not the answer is insensitive or something worse probably does not matter at a place like Michigan who just finished firing their head football coach for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The staff member was not a student, but still an inappropriate relationship considering the positions each respective party held.

For that reason alone, Alberts probably should not have been a candidate to begin with, which leads anyone to wonder how he got past the stage of gathering intel.

A simple Google search of Trev Alberts led me to find that quote shortly after he was hired. If it was that simple for me, a search firm, which was hired to find Michigan’s next athletic director, should have known about it.

Two Bad Options

There are only two answers that can be true in this situation.

Either the person in charge of hiring Alberts knew about the comments in the deposition and decided they were ok, only to wilt after public pressure.

Or, they didn’t know.

Neither answer is a good one. Leadership is about making tough decisions in big spots.

Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan to become head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If this were a coach choosing who their starting quarterback was based on public perception, we’d be bantering about the popular phrase about listening to the fans and sitting with them one day.

It’s not something as simple as a coach choosing a player on the field for a game that will be played on Saturday. It’s a leadership failure from the very top of the university. That failure will trickle down to the lowest levels of the university, and could set its programs back multiple years. All because they were unable to do something as simple as basic due diligence.

Unfortunately, this has become the norm for a university that puffs its chest out as the “leaders and best.” That is merely a line in a song rather than something that is based in reality.

Don Canham said not to make a one day story a two day story.

Michigan has made a one day story into a four year story, with no sign of stopping the bleeding anytime soon.



Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage



