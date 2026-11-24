What a wild Tuesday it has been in Ann Arbor. While all the focus this week should be focused on the biggest rivalry in college sports when Michigan football takes on Ohio State, the focus has shifted elsewhere.

The Wolverines had looked to have made some progress in their athletic department when Trev Alberts was announced as the next athletic director at Michigan.

Alberts was set to begin working in that role on December 1.

Tuesday morning, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that would not be the case, and Alberts will no longer be taking over that role.

Alberts through his attorneys made a statement.

Late last night I was shocked and disheartened to learn that the University of Michigan had decided not to move forward with my appointment as its director of Athletics despite having signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding. I had already begun working on behalf of Michigan Athletics and was excited about the opportunities and challenges ahead.

The egregious characterization of words taken out of context from a deposition regarding an incident that occurred years ago is wrong and unfair. I was informed that Michigan’s General Counsel had spoken with the General Counsel of both Texas A&M and the University fo Nebraska, as well as Nebraska’s outside counsel, to inquire about the deposition. I was further told that all three of those lawyers told Michigan’s GC that I had done nothing wrong or inappropriate and had followed all applicable university polices and procedures. I am proud of my long track record of standing up for student-athletes and for following the rules and my core values.

I wish the student-athletes, coaches, and staff at the University of Michigan all the very best. My legal counsel and I are conferring on next steps.

What Alberts’ Statement Means

Simply put, it’s a bit of a declaration of war. Alberts and his legal team citing a Memorandum of Understanding means they believe Michigan should be on the hook for a buyout from his contract at the university. That would entitle Alberts to $17.2 million from the university for never working in an official capacity for them.

Furthermore, since Alberts broke his contract at Texas A&M, Michigan would also need to pay the buyout from his contract at Texas A&M.

Michiga Athletic Director Warde Manuel observes warmups ahead of a game against UTEP at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is far from a finished story. Michigan will likely try and find its way out of paying Alberts’ buyout.

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Michigan's Response

Michigan responded to the Alberts' statement with the following coming from Paul Corliss.

“The University of Michigan’s search for its next athletic director is ongoing. As we navigate a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics, the values that define Michigan will guide our decisions and reinforce our commitment to excellence and integrity, both in the classroom and in competition.”

What About Athletics?

Most of the general public is not going to be too concerned about politics and what happens with lawyers. What this could mean in the interim is another disaster and a black eye for the Michigan athletic department.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts to a play against UCLA during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Warde Manuel is set to resign from his post on December 31. Michigan will have to go back to the drawing board to find another athletic director, and there likely will be some trepidation on the part of any candidate who could be deemed suitable for the position.

At this point, who could blame them?

Furthermore, Michigan will likely need to hire another interim Athletic Director to take the place of Manuel.

What does that mean for Kyle Whittingham and his staff? That remains to be seen, but it seemed pretty clear that Alberts was hired with some urgency in order to inject some urgency into the football program that has shown little this season.

If Michigan has an interim athletic director, or an uncertain situation in that seat, will they have to take a back seat to potential coaching candidates they otherwise could have pursued?

That’s all another discussion for another day. What we know now, is this is another mess that feels like it could have been avoided.

Then again, that is mostly the norm these days.



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