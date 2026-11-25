Last Saturday was a time to say goodbye at the Big House.

Michigan seniors jogged their way around the field for photos and hugs before playing UCLA in the home finale. Wolverines interim president Domenico Grasso was shown on the video boards for a short segment and shouted, “Prez out!” as he wrapped up the remaining nine days in his tenure. After making his way through throngs of maize-and-blue-clad fans postgame following the triple-overtime upset, outgoing athletic director Warde Manuel looked not dissimilar to his time as a player at the school while cradling the game ball with vigor.

Amid all of the 109,618 basking in unseasonably warm conditions for the Midwest in late November though, the question on the forefront of everybody’s mind before, during and after the victory that secured bowl eligibility this season dealt much more with the team’s head coach.

Is it time for Michigan to also say goodbye to the embattled Kyle Whittingham?

That is much more complicated to answer this week than it was days prior when many of Michigan’s power players gathered in Ann Arbor to discuss the pending decision for the university over what to do with its football program at the end of the season. While new president C. Cybele Raver remains set to start on Dec. 1, the athletic director she originally hired, Trev Alberts, to take charge of Whittingham’s fate will not be doing the same.

MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL FROM SI: Podcast | Forums | Newsletter | Bracket Challenge

Alberts, who spent three years as AD at his alma mater of Nebraska and 2 ½ years in charge at Texas A&M, had accepted the same position with the Wolverines last week and signed a memorandum of understanding for the position. Michigan agreed to pay a whopping $4 million buyout—believed to be one of the largest ever for an athletics administrator—to the Aggies and were set to make Alberts one of the highest-paid ADs in the country.

However on Thursday, the newsletter FOIAball published comments from Alberts in a deposition he sat for as part of a lawsuit from a former Cornhuskers women’s basketball player who was dismissed from the team after the school discovered she was in an inappropriate relationship with an assistant coach. Most notably, the former All-American linebacker remarked that “it just depends” when questioned if it was permissible for coaches to have sex with players.

“The egregious characterization of words taken out of context from a deposition regarding an incident that occurred years ago is wrong and unfair,” Alberts said in a statement released to the media. “I had done nothing wrong or inappropriate and had followed all applicable university policies and procedures. I am proud of my long track record of standing up for student-athletes and for following rules and my core values.”

That deposition appeared to be news to Michigan officials and the search firm they used, TurnkeyZRG. A source tells Sports Illustrated that Raver led several meetings with school regents and other key stakeholders connected to the program over the past several days to discuss the impact it would have on hiring Alberts. As ESPN reported Tuesday, the search firm informed Alberts the Wolverines would no longer be hiring him as athletic director and would be moving in a different direction. A school spokesperson later remarked that the search to replace Manuel remained “ongoing.”

Big Blue is hitting reset on its already ongoing process of hitting reset. Even at a place which seems to have become accustomed to basking in chaos off the field the last few years, this week only added to the complicated feelings. The Wolverines head into their regular-season finale against Ohio State that could be the most interesting version of The Game in recent memory despite the two teams combining for their most losses in 18 years.

Hiring Alberts, while generally praised in the industry given his connections to the Big Ten and overall football acumen, was largely sped along for one reason only: to decide whether or not to pay Whittingham’s roughly $25 million buyout and start fresh under a new administration.

Saturday’s result against the Bruins certainly worked in the 67-year-old coach’s favor. It remains hard to see Michigan pulling the plug after just one season if he’s able to upset a top-10 UCLA squad and followed by a win over the hated Buckeyes. But by no means is his tenure continuing into 2027 a sure thing.

“It shows that our guys have a lot of toughness and that’s our culture, that’s what we’re trying to build and instill,” said Whittingham, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday. “That has always been our linchpin in our program: physicality, toughness, a warrior mentality that is woven into the fabric of our team.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

While few will quibble with the Wolverines having toughness in the face of numerous key injuries and a fairly robust schedule this season, there’s also no getting around that this is a disappointing campaign to be borderline .500 with one of the more expensive rosters in the Big Ten. Michigan has the second-worst scoring offense among Power 4 teams, only statistically better than Michigan State (which the Wolverines lost to a few weeks ago). Offensive coordinator Jason Beck has already been bought out at a cost of upward of $10 million. It’s doubtful he’s the only assistant coaching in his final game this weekend no matter what happens to Whittingham.

Even beyond the results on the field, the folks in Ann Arbor—both incoming and existing—will have to consider whether they should have hired Whittingham in the first place. Why the heck did the Utah program Whittingham shaped look to get rid of the guy who won 10 games three times in five years? It’s not like Utes AD Mark Harlan was going on a power trip last year in making a change, even if there was some eagerness to turn things over to Morgan Scalley (the potential national coach of the year in 2026).

Those in Salt Lake City clearly saw something that Michigan overlooked for months before kickoff arrived in August though.

Worse, it’s clear Whittingham has not adjusted to the demands of being at a blueblood. At Utah, the job revolved around him for 21 seasons. At Michigan, he must revolve around the job much more than he ever has, but has been too stubborn to even consider doing that.

Case in point has been his answers to questions involving Ohio State, acting like it’s just another game. It’s one thing to try and stay focused and not get caught looking ahead, but Whittingham has come off tone deaf when dealing with everything external to Schembechler Hall and aloof to everything going on in the football building. There are easy layups any veteran head coach can say to satiate his fan base, but this one seems content to keep throwing up air balls that only enrage supporters more.

Kyle Whittingham says there is no more "Beat Ohio" practice period, but Michigan has devoted time all year to preparing for the Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/dxGeYOStrt — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 23, 2026

Michigan was promised a spiritual, if defensive-minded, successor to Jim Harbaugh—quirky, but tough and singularly focused on football. Mostly, he was an adult in the room who could provide stability for a program which has been through the ringer off the field the last five years. What they got instead to replace the disgraced Sherrone Moore was Beehive Rich Rodriguez, an outsider who has never meshed with the job on the field or its demands outside the lines.

If Whittingham loses to Ohio State to cap an unexpected season in which the Big House was field stormed in its first game against Western Michigan and its last against UCLA, well, who knows what action may be taken next but the fan base will certainly clamor for the experiment to come to an end no matter what becomes of this latest administrative turnover.

One thing is clear: This will be an expensive decision either way.

Manuel picked up a $7 million buyout to end his tenure next month, and Alberts’s lawyers quickly argued the school owes him the rest of his contract stipulated in the memorandum of understanding signed last week—roughly $17 million on top of the $4 million paid to extricate himself from Texas A&M. Collectively, that is just slightly more than it would take to get rid of Whittingham on his own, but wouldn’t count on costs involving the rest of the coaching staff.

That’s bordering on a $100 million to $125 million turnover all-in, to say nothing of spending $35 million (or so) on a roster which may not be good enough to make a mid-tier bowl this season.

Money typically isn’t much of an issue at Michigan. As the past few weeks have indicated though, it has plenty more problems to deal with first. Even worse, there are few, if any, easy options to sort it all out even if saying goodbye might be best for all involved.

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.