It's always chaos surrounding Michigan. One week ago, the Wolverines had signed an MOU with Texas A&M Athletic Director Trev Alberts to become their new AD. Alberts was expected to start on Dec. 1, the same day as President-elect Cybele Raver.

However, on Tuesday, Alberts will no longer get the job. According to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, it was Raver who pulled the plug. It sounds as if the Regents backed Alberts' hiring, but Raver decided he was "no longer in the best interest of the University".

That means Michigan is back to square one on its AD search, oh, and the Wolverines have to pay Alberts' $17.2 million buyout from Texas A&M. So not only did Michigan 'hire' Alberts away from the Aggies, but he will get paid handsomely for never working one day for Michigan.

Anyhow, Alberts was expected to take a hard look at the Wolverines' football program, and more specifically, Kyle Whittingham. Alberts was known to be aggressive hiring and firing coaches. He fired Scott Frost at Nebraska, but if he had waited roughly 20 more days, the buyout number would've been cut in half.

What does this mean for Whittingham's future?

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At this point in time, you cannot expect Michigan to have a new AD in place by Dec. 1. The Wolverines have restarted the search, and while there were other candidates other than Alberts, there will be more vetting and contract talks ahead.

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That means, Michigan will likely hire an interim AD for the time being. But how aggressive will an interim AD be? We saw years ago when Jim Hackett was tasked with coming in and he went out and landed Jim Harbaugh, but that felt like a different situation.

Michigan is on the hook with some big buyout numbers now — especially with the Alberts' debacle. An interim AD may not want to pull the plug on Whittingham after one season and without having security as the permanent AD.

Odds likely increased on Whittingham getting another season

Even with Alberts in the fold, there was a chance Michigan retained Whittingham for a second season. The odds weren't high for that, and it felt like the Wolverines were going to move on from Whittingham after one season.

Whittingham was set to enter Columbus this weekend, battling for his job. A win over Ohio State could've propelled Michigan to give him a second season, but a loss would almost certainly allow the Wolverines to move on.

However, with no AD, it feels as if Whittingham will get his second season regardless of the outcome come Saturday. Whittingham has been set on getting a whole offseason to recruit and hit the transfer portal to better serve Michigan football. Well, Whittingham just might get that, along with finding his new offensive coordinator.

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