Michigan's Colston Loveland Describes Thought Process After Harbaugh's Departure
The Michigan Wolverines capped off the most successful season in program history after defeating the Washington Huskies in Houston for the 2024 National Championship, finishing with a perfect 15-0 record. While most college football programs and their fans would spend the next several weeks basking in the enjoyment of winning at the highest level, the discussion in Ann Arbor quickly shifted to Jim Harbaugh and his future at Michigan. Although the topic had become somewhat of an annual tradition for Harbaugh and the Michigan football program, this time felt different from the rest. As it turns out, it was different from the rest.
Just 16 days after winning the 2024 National Championship, Harbaugh accepted the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers, bringing his run with Michigan to an end after nine seasons. In doing so, he became the first head coach since the late 90’s to depart their program after winning a National Championship - highlighting just how rare of an occurrence it is. Even though many folks in Michigan circles had been prepping for this possibility for quite some time, the reality of losing such an elite head coach still hit hard.
Colston Loveland, who’s widely considered to be the best tight end in college football heading into the 2024 season, recalled that period of time after Harbaugh’s departure.
“Coach [Harbaugh] was leaving, and he ended up taking a couple of coaches with him," Colston said. "Amongst myself and other leaders on the team, it was tough. We had thoughts in the back of our mind like, ‘man, do we look and see what the transfer portal is looking like?’ Just looking at what was in front of us. But we overcame it by all of the leaders, the team, coming together. It was uncomfortable at first, but that’s all we needed. Let’s get in a room and let’s talk, and just see where everyone’s head is at. Obviously no one left. We stayed strong, stayed together.”
It's not all that surprising to hear that it was a tough transition for many of the players, but it is interesting to hear Loveland acknowledge that all options were on the table – including looking at the transfer portal. For a period of time after Harbaugh’s departure, rumors were swirling that Michigan was going to lose a number of key contributors to the portal. Loveland’s name was often mentioned among those key contributors, along with Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant.
Ultimately, the leaders on the team all made the decision that they were going to finish what they started together at the University of Michigan. That decision, especially in today’s landscape of college athletics, really speaks to the level of maturity within this Michigan Football program. It’s the kind of maturity, selflessness, and “team-first” mentality that helped propel the Wolverines to a National Championship run during the 2023 season. Now, with all of the key leaders back in the fold, they'll attempt to repeat that success in 2024.
