Michigan Football Recruit Wins Major Award During Camp
While Michigan will have to wait one whole cycle before it can get 2026 four-star quarterback Brady Hart officially into the fold -- the Wolverines are excited. Competing down in Florida at IMG Academy, Hart and other 2026 recruits were at the Under Armour Future 50 camp and the Wolverines' future quarterback shined.
On3 kept a tracker on how all of the top prospects were doing and after Day 1, Hart was voted as the fourth-best player at the camp. But he really stepped his game up to a whole new level on Day 2. Each of the QBs threw around 50 footballs, according to On3's Cody Bellaire, and Hart impressed everyone there with how consistent each and every throw was leaving his hand. Hart has just about as high of a ceiling as anyone in the '26 class and his floor is very high as well.
“Day two of Future 50 was primarily focused on drills and individual workouts. Each of the quarterbacks threw around 50 balls a piece on Saturday morning and the best of the bunch was Brady Hart. He was so strong from start to finish. His consistency in his mechanics is phenomenal. He ties his lower half to his upper body. His footwork is clean and precise. He keeps everything in line and under control even when he is on the move. Every ball he throws looks the exact same coming out of his hand. The ball has zip coming out, a consistent tight spiral and consistently on the money from an accuracy standpoint. His ceiling is through the roof and his floor is about as safe as any prospect in the country. My biggest takeaway from this event? Brady Hart is that dude.”- Cody Bellaire (On3)
Hart committed to Michigan back on June 18. He was actually at an Ohio State camp and was offered the previous day by the Buckeyes before announcing his commitment to their arch-rival. Hart is one of the taller QBs standing at 6-foot-4 and he hails out of Cocoa (FL). If you look at the Composite rankings, Hart is considered the 92nd-ranked recruit and the No. 7 QB in the '26 cycle.
Last season, Hart was the full-time starter for his high school team. He led them to a 14-1 record and a state title. He completed 288-of-437 passes (65.9%) for 3,759 yards with 41 TD and 11 INT. Hart might be a four-star prospect right now, but before his junior year ends, Hart should be pushing for a five-star status. Michigan has had really good quarterback play the last few seasons with J.J. McCarthy at the helm, and while that's a position of uncertainty heading into the '24 season, it sure looks like the Wolverines have found another stud at the position when Hart steps onto the field in Ann Arbor.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -