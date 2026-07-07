Michigan's Jaime Ffrench Jr. Shares the Truth Behind His Transfer Decision and His Early Days in Ann Arbor
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Kyle Whittingham and the Michigan Wolverines brought in 18 transfers in the 2026 class. With a host of talent coming to Ann Arbor, one of the top newcomers is wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr.
Ffrench comes to Ann Arbor from Texas, where he spent one season with the Longhorns and was one of the top WR prospects in the 2025 high school class. Out of high school, the Jacksonville, Fla. native received offers from LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Florida and Oklahoma, among others.
In 2023, he originally committed to Alabama before later decommitting on Jan. 14, 2024, and later signing with the Longhorns.
This week, Ffrench joined Michigan QB Chase Herbstreit on the Champ Media podcast, talking about his journey to Michigan.
What Ffrench Said
In his talk with Herbstreit, Ffrench talked about his time in Ann Arbor so far, in particular new wide receivers coach Micah Simon.
“Man, coach Simon, he is my guy for sure,” Ffrench said. “He is more of an active coach so I like him for sure. He’s definitely a players coach… Every day he brings the juice, he just makes me want to go to practice some days, even when it's hard sometimes; he makes you push through. He is a guy you want to play for.”
Simon joined the UofM coaching staff from Utah, where he was with Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck for a season, leading the WR room.
Herbstreit asked Ffrench if his eyes were always set on Michigan when entering the transfer portal.
“Actually it (Michigan) wasn’t (my top option),” Ffrench said. “Even when we played you guys in the bowl game, I didn’t have any intentions of transferring at all… I loved Texas and everything it had for me… Going through the exit meetings and stuff like that, things weren’t talking like I thought it was… I am here now and I am happy.”
Ffrench said he tries to model his game after wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) and Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings).
What to Expect This Season
Ffrench should be an instant impact type of transfer for the Wolverines.
Michigan returned its top receiving threat from last season, Andrew Marsh, who will likely lead the WR room. The Wolverines also brought in former Utah WR JJ Buchanan, who will see valuable playing time.
The trio of Marsh, Buchanan and Ffrench could finish the 2026 season as QB Bryce Underwood's top three targets.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2