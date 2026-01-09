Michigan football emerges as top contender for former SEC wide receiver

Former four-star (247Sports) receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. has expressed a lot of interest in coming to Ann Arbor next fall to play for the Michigan Wolverines.

Texas WR transfer Jaime Ffrench Jr. said a Michigan visit is a "no-brainer" for him.



“That’s definitely coming soon.”



More on his interest in the Wolverines: https://t.co/0AEdXbscKb



Ffrench Jr. spent last season at the University of Texas, appearing in four games as a true freshman. The Jacksonville, Fla. native finished the year with one catch for six yards.

His Interest in the Wolverines

On Friday morning, Ethan McDowell of On3 Rivals reported that Ffrench Jr. has Michigan at the top of his list.

“Michigan is pulling hard in my top two for sure, especially with the relationship I have with Bryce (Underwood) and Andrew Marsh,” Ffrench told The Wolverine.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

He also said that visiting the Wolverines was a “no-brainer” and that we can expect him to take a visit sooner rather than later.

More About Ffrench Jr.

Out of high school, he had offers from nearly every top program in the country, including LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Miami, Georgia and Texas A&M, among others.

Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. (2) talks with teammates on the sideline before the FHSAA Class 4M high school football championship game against Miami Columbus on December 8, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] | Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ffrench stands at 6-1, while weighing 185 lbs. In high school, he also competed in track and basketball at Mandarin High School.

High School Scouting Report (via Andrew Ivins)

Well-rounded wide receiver with the traits and ball skills to work all three levels and emerge as a trusted option in any style of passing attack. Owns good size and somehow plays bigger than he measures as he’s rarely disturbed by press and frequently the one in control at the catch point. Blessed with larger hands that are almost automatic when he’s open, although he has fallen victim to a few concentration drops over the years. Might lack a true turbo, but can create separation by varying speeds as he gets vertical and has the initial burst to get away from the first defender. Impressive play strength also allows him to power through would-be tacklers and steal yardage. Has proven to be extremely effective in the red zone both in pads and on the camp circuit as he’s quick to plant and turn on both stop routes and back-shoulder fades. Overall, should be viewed as an advanced pass catcher that is rather polished for his age. Has experience lining up on both the inside and the outside and could likely do the same thing on Saturdays and potentially even Sundays if he keeps progressing. Projects as a potential multi-year impact player at the Power Four level that can handle a high volume of targets and more importantly, score touchdowns.