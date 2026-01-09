Michigan football emerges as top contender for former SEC wide receiver
In this story:
Former four-star (247Sports) receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. has expressed a lot of interest in coming to Ann Arbor next fall to play for the Michigan Wolverines.
Ffrench Jr. spent last season at the University of Texas, appearing in four games as a true freshman. The Jacksonville, Fla. native finished the year with one catch for six yards.
His Interest in the Wolverines
On Friday morning, Ethan McDowell of On3 Rivals reported that Ffrench Jr. has Michigan at the top of his list.
“Michigan is pulling hard in my top two for sure, especially with the relationship I have with Bryce (Underwood) and Andrew Marsh,” Ffrench told The Wolverine.
He also said that visiting the Wolverines was a “no-brainer” and that we can expect him to take a visit sooner rather than later.
More About Ffrench Jr.
Out of high school, he had offers from nearly every top program in the country, including LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Miami, Georgia and Texas A&M, among others.
Ffrench stands at 6-1, while weighing 185 lbs. In high school, he also competed in track and basketball at Mandarin High School.
High School Scouting Report (via Andrew Ivins)
Well-rounded wide receiver with the traits and ball skills to work all three levels and emerge as a trusted option in any style of passing attack. Owns good size and somehow plays bigger than he measures as he’s rarely disturbed by press and frequently the one in control at the catch point. Blessed with larger hands that are almost automatic when he’s open, although he has fallen victim to a few concentration drops over the years. Might lack a true turbo, but can create separation by varying speeds as he gets vertical and has the initial burst to get away from the first defender. Impressive play strength also allows him to power through would-be tacklers and steal yardage. Has proven to be extremely effective in the red zone both in pads and on the camp circuit as he’s quick to plant and turn on both stop routes and back-shoulder fades. Overall, should be viewed as an advanced pass catcher that is rather polished for his age. Has experience lining up on both the inside and the outside and could likely do the same thing on Saturdays and potentially even Sundays if he keeps progressing. Projects as a potential multi-year impact player at the Power Four level that can handle a high volume of targets and more importantly, score touchdowns.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2