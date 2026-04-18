Michigan's Spring Game Rosters Are Set

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is set to take the field on Saturday for its annual spring game. The Wolverines have announced their spring game rosters ahead of the scrimmage in front of thousands of fans — which is free to attend.

The Blue team will be coached by running backs coach Tony Alford, who has OC Jason Beck, STC Kerry Coombs, among others, on the coaching staff.

For team Maize, defensive ends coach Lewis Powell was named the head coach. A few of his assistants are DT coach Larry Black and QB coach Koy Detmer Jr.

There are a handful of players set to play on both teams. Quarterbacks Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr will play for both Maize and Blue. Freshman Jordan Deck is also listed as playing for both teams. As are Gary Stacy, Eli Musmand, Brooks Bahr, and Ted Hammond.

Notable Maize players

At running back, Maize will have Bryson Kuzdzal as its apparent lead back. Donovan Johnson is also listed on the roster.

Underwood and Carr will be throwing the football to Andrew Marsh, Salesi Moa, Jaylen Pile, Jamar Browder, and CJ Charleston.

Some other notable players who will be playing for Maize: CB Shamari Earls, S Jordan Young, DE Dominic Nicols, CB Zeke Berry, LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, S Chris Bracy, LB Chase Taylor, and DT Trey Pierce.

A few linemen we will see blocking for the offense will be: Andrew Sprague, Nathan Efobi, Avery Gach, and Blake Frazier.

Notable Blue players

While Underwood and Carr will be playing for both teams, Chase Herbstreit is also listed on Blue and we expect to see him in the second half.

RB Savion Hiter is listed on the Blue team and fans will be excited to see him in action. Both Jordan Marshall and Jonathan Brown are also running backs on Blue.

As far as pass catchers, look for JJ Buchanan, Jaime Ffrench, Channing Goodwin, Travis Johnson, and Jacob Washington to make an impact.

Some notable defensive players on the team are: CB Jyaire Hill, DE Cameron Brandt, DT Enow Etta, LB Troy Bowles, CB Jamarion Vincent, S Mason Curtis, S Taylor Tatum, S Kainoa Winston, and DE Lugard Edokpayi.

A couple notable offenisve linemen to watch for would be: Jake Guarnera and Brady Norton.

You can see the full rosters below on Michigan's X account. There are several players listed on the roster who you won't see play. Rod Moore and Andrew Babalola are both on a roster, but don't expect either to play.

Full rosters for today ↓



Join us at the Big House or watch on BTN at 2 p.m.! https://t.co/EA5v7iSOAK pic.twitter.com/Vw9bKoIFT3 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 18, 2026