Transfer WR Jaime Ffrench Compares Michigan's New Look Offense to Texas'

Jaime Ffrench played just one season at Texas, where he played in four games to preserve a redshirt, but after playing under Steve Sarkisian, and with Arch Manning — Ffrench sees a lot of similarities between Texas and Michigan since transferring to the Wolverines.

With Kyle Whittingham becoming the new head coach and bringing over Jason Beck, the talk is that Michigan is truly going to open the playbook up this season — not just coach speak as it was in the past. Beck runs a lot of 11 personnel, and even has four wide receivers on the field at all times.

Last year, Michigan had the No. 107 passing attack, while Texas had the No. 44 passing offense. According to Ffrench, there isn't a whole lot different between the two offenses.

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I’ll say this offense, it’s not really much different," Ffrench said. "We run a lot of concepts that’s the same, just different verbiage and stuff like that. So this offense is pretty much the same. Also, with it being the pass more, it’s just a lot of run schemes and stuff are different, stuff like that, and pass blocking stuff is different, I’ll say."

But it's not just the offense that Ffrench says is similar to Texas — it's the culture. It's safe to say, after everything that happened with ex-head coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan didn't have the best culture during the past two years. However, Ffrench confirmed that the new coaching staff truly takes being a student athlete seriously.

"I’ll say it’s kind of a different thing at Texas," said Ffrench. "At Texas, it’s not really different. You gotta go to class everywhere you go, pretty much. But I’ll say they’re just more strict about it. They’re more making sure and stuff like that. And that’s pretty much it, but it’s kind of the same thing. You gotta go to class, yeah."

'Explosive'

During his recruitment, Ffrench was a top-50 prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He chose Texas initially, but his bond with Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh ultimately led him to Michigan. The Wolverines were in need of added elements for their wide receiver corps and Ffrench says he is a 'very explosive' playmaker.

"Very explosive, I’m very at the line," Ffrench said of himself. "I can get off the releases at the line, that’s my game right there, and I can make the catches downfield. And after the catch, I’m more of like a YAC type of guy, yards after the catch. I wanna make the explosive stuff after the catch."

Kyle Whittingham feels strongly about what he called his starting four wide receivers, but Michigan will continue to search for another four it can depend on. Fans will get a chance to see a glimpse of the Wolverines' new-look receivers on Saturday during their spring game.