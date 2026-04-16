4 Michigan Players to Watch Closely in Saturday's Spring Game

The Michigan Wolverines are set to have their annual spring game on Saturday, and even though there are several starters likely sitting out, that doesn't mean there isn't intrigue.

The Wolverines are breaking in a new-look offense under Jason Beck and defensive coordinator Jay Hill will bring his own wrinkles.

Here are four players you should closely watch on Saturday.

LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

The Michigan linebackers are as unproven as any position group entering the fall. However, that doesn't mean they aren't talented.

After losing Ernest Hausmann, Jimmy Rolder, and Cole Sullivan, Michigan is set for a major overhaul at linebacker. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has named Troy Bowles, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, and Chase Taylor as the top three linebackers ahead of the spring game, and I would expect all three to play.

While Bowles is the most proven, I think Owusu-Boateng has the potential to lead the room. He was a sought-after recruit, and an injury prevented him from playing a lot last year in his true freshman season. But once the 6'1", 217-pound linebacker entered the lineup, he flashed.

Owusu-Boateng has the speed and instinct to be a top Big Ten linebacker, but it's putting it all together. Seeing him fly around the field on Saturday, and being in the right position would be a good start.

CB Jamarion Vincent

The secondary is one spot where Kyle Whittingham has mentioned they need to find depth. It appears that Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Smith Snowden, and Shamari Earls are cemented as the top four corners heading into fall, but Michigan has to find players behind them.

One name that keeps coming up is true freshman Jamarion Vincent. The Wolverines lured him to flip from Baylor and Michigan really likes what he brings to the table. He is tall, rangy corner. Standing at 6'2", Vincent has the height to contest passes.

But being a true freshman, he has to show that he knows the system and where to be at on the field. If Vincent looks good in the spring game, that will make the coaching staff feel a lot better about the depth at corner.

WR Jaime Ffrench

Under Jason Beck, you're going to see Michigan throw the ball more, and the Wolverines want eight wide receivers they can trust on any given day. Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan are the clear top two, and both Jaime French and Salesi Moa are the next two.

Ffrench was a top prospect coming out in the 2025 cycle and he saw just four games for Texas last season to preserve a redshirt.

Ffrench has said he's explosive and we want to see that on Saturday. The Wolverines want a burner and if that can be Ffrench, he would be a great addition to have on the field next to Marsh and Buchanan. Marsh is that all-around wide receiver, while Buchanan has the more possession feel to him.

Let's see if Ffrench can seperate on Saturday and come down with some explosive plays.

WR Salesi Moa

We essentially know what Michigan has at quarterback, running back, and the offensive line. The wide receiver corps appears to be really good, but again, we want to see it in action.

Salesi Moa was a big-time addition for Kyle Whittingham, and he can play on either side of the ball. However, the staff likes Moa at wide receiver, and it's already been mentioned that he's impressing early.

With neither Marsh nor Buchanan likely to see many snaps, I'd suspect Moa will play his fair share. The 6'2" playmaker is likely No. 4 on the depth chart, but let's see how he looks compared to Ffrench.