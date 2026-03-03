Michigan Star Predicted to Reunite With Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles

Since Jim Harbaugh left Michigan to head to the Los Angeles Chargers, he has a few Wolverines on his team. Linebacker Junior Colson and running back Hassan Haskins are two players who are currently on the team. But the Chargers also had wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, offensive lineman Karsen Barhart, and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton.

And there could be another.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jordan Reid released a post-Combine mock draft and in the second round, he had the Chargers selecting Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore.

"With Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack scheduled to be free agents, adding Moore would give the Chargers another pass rusher. He had 10 sacks last season and played for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan in 2022-23."

Moore didn't participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, after sustaining an injury to his hamstring, but Moore's draft stock appears to be trending in an upward trajectory. As of now, it appears Moore will be selected on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and the pairing between Harbaugh's Chargers and Moore makes sense.

Los Angeles will need some edge help and Moore could fit the bill. He is a tenacious pass rusher and can bully the opposing tackle. However, he can work on his run defense, which would make Moore an every-down defender in the NFL.

Harbaugh helped bring Moore to Michigan

The Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy prospect was a big win for Harbaugh in the 2022 class. Moore was ranked as the No. 49 player in the nation and Michigan won in the end. He committed on National Signing Day, and chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma — who he de-committed from.

Moore was a headliner of the class and Michigan made sure to get him on the field early.

The three-time All-Big Ten selection appeared in 53 games during his career and started 23 of them. He played in 14 games in his true freshman season, recording two sacks. By his junior season, Moore was a starter along the Michigan defensive line.

This past season, Moore was one of the best pass rushers in the Big Ten. He recorded 30 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, and 10 sacks for the Wolverines' defense.

Moore was voted a Michigan captain this past season, named MVP, and finished his Michigan career with 95 tackles, 24.5 TFLs, and 21 sacks. Now, he will head to the NFL to continue his playing career — possibly with his former ball coach.