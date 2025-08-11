Wolverine Digest

Los Angeles Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh praises one of his former Michigan running backs

Jerred Johnson

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Whether he is coaching in college or the NFL, Jim Harbaugh is going to commit to running the football. He believes in controlling the clock, the line of scrimmage and putting the game at a pace you dictate. He has had great success in doing just that, and he has had some great running backs along the way to help him dictate his game plan. One of those running backs first teamed up with Harbaugh in Ann Arbor before finding his way back to Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

Hassan Haskins may be responsible for one of the most important wins in Michigan football history. Vanquishing the Ohio State Buckeyes on a snowy November day in 2021, Haskins decimated the Buckeyes' defense, running roughshod over their numerous five-star talents on his way to five touchdowns. That win set Michigan on a course to the 2023 National Championship and cemented Harbaugh as a Michigan legend.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates running back Hassan Haskins (28) Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mow with Harbaugh in LA. Haskins still has the grit and ability to shine when needed, most of which caught Jim's eye in Ann Arbor. Haskins was never a five-star recruit, but he refused to be outworked and always showed up when he was needed the most. Harbaugh discussed that very fact at a recent press conference.

"Whenever you need a big run, Hassan's just right there wanting to give it to you. Love the way he plays and runs the ball."

LA Chcargers HC Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh has brought his run-heavy offensive mind to the Chargers, and Haskins looks to be a key player in that run game in the upcoming season.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. / Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

