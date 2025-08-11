Los Angeles Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh praises one of his former Michigan running backs
Whether he is coaching in college or the NFL, Jim Harbaugh is going to commit to running the football. He believes in controlling the clock, the line of scrimmage and putting the game at a pace you dictate. He has had great success in doing just that, and he has had some great running backs along the way to help him dictate his game plan. One of those running backs first teamed up with Harbaugh in Ann Arbor before finding his way back to Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.
Hassan Haskins may be responsible for one of the most important wins in Michigan football history. Vanquishing the Ohio State Buckeyes on a snowy November day in 2021, Haskins decimated the Buckeyes' defense, running roughshod over their numerous five-star talents on his way to five touchdowns. That win set Michigan on a course to the 2023 National Championship and cemented Harbaugh as a Michigan legend.
Mow with Harbaugh in LA. Haskins still has the grit and ability to shine when needed, most of which caught Jim's eye in Ann Arbor. Haskins was never a five-star recruit, but he refused to be outworked and always showed up when he was needed the most. Harbaugh discussed that very fact at a recent press conference.
"Whenever you need a big run, Hassan's just right there wanting to give it to you. Love the way he plays and runs the ball."- LA Chcargers HC Jim Harbaugh
Harbaugh has brought his run-heavy offensive mind to the Chargers, and Haskins looks to be a key player in that run game in the upcoming season.
