The four-year Wolverine went into detail regarding playing for the Wolverines.

Derrick Moore enjoyed a nice four-year career with Michigan. The Baltimore, Maryland, product came to the Wolverines as a high four-star prospect and really made a name for himself during his sophomore season, the year Michigan won the national title.

Moore was a backup, but played a pivotal role for the Wolverines. He was one of the two edge rushers in the game for the last play of the game against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The three-time Big Ten award winner recently sat down with NBC Sports at the NFL Draft Combine to discuss what playing at Michigan meant to him.

Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

"That program did a lot for me as a ball player and also as a person," Moore told NBC Sports. "Started [as] a person coming from Baltimore, coming to Michigan. That was a different process for me, a different transition for me. Because I was a quiet kid. But over a course of time, a lot of the vets there, they took me underneath their wings. And I can go on and name a lot of guys, literally a lot of guys, that took me underneath their wing and showed me the right from wrong for what they learned.

"And this told me, eventually, your time is going to come. Because at the time, I was getting frustrated with a lot of things. Your time is going to come. Be patient. And when it's your time, make the best of it. And it also told me, eventually, all of us had to wait our time. And you can see across the board, everybody literally had that time and moment at Michigan."

One coach who really helped Moore

Moore's best season came this past year. He led the team with 10 sacks and 10 TFLs — one of the top numbers among Big Ten edge rushers.

Obviously, the scheme and Moore's ability played a pivotal role, but Moore gave credit to former Baltimore Ravens star Pernell McPhee, who was his defensive ends coach this past season under Wink Martindale.

Moore, a self-described Baltimore Ravens fan, said he learned a lot from McPhee this past season and it came out on the field.

Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"And also, I want to say, going into my senior year, a guy that really helped me a lot was Pernell McPhee," said Moore. "Played for the Baltimore Ravens and also my defensive ends coach at Michigan my senior year. Him right there, he kind of helped me slow down the game and process it better. Because for me, I was able to watch film.I love to watch film.

"I was able to watch film, find different keys that I can steal and different things like that. But he also told me how to learn formations. And I feel like a lot of people don't even understand how big that can help you slow down the game. And also, being an adversary of Michigan, you're pretty much told to play everything. I played from 5-tech, 4-i, 3-tech, dropped into coverage.

"I had to do everything. So I had to figure out, how can I slow it down? And he told me how to learn formations. So I was able to steal four or five formations each game. And steal a couple sacks on first and second down. And not only just had to worry about getting sacks on third down."

Moore hurt his hamstring two weeks ago and won't compete during running drills this week at the Combine, but hopes to show out for scouts in other areas.