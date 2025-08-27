Wolverine Digest

Jim Harbaugh places former Michigan linebacker on season ending IR designation

Jerred Johnson

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Michigan linebacker Junior Colson was a dominant presence in the middle during his time at Ann Arbor, when he was healthy. Known for his relentless pursuit and impactful tackles, Colson seemed to deal with nagging injuries throughout his collegiate career, playing his final season with a club on his hand to protect broken bones. Despite these challenges, he showcased resilience and a strong work ethic on the field. It appears that the injury bug has followed him into the NFL as well, as he has struggled to stay healthy in his early professional career.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that Colson will be placed on the injured reserve (IR) with no designation for return. This decision means that Colson will not participate in any games for the remainder of the season, effectively ending Colson's 2025 NFL season before it had a chance to unfold fully. The team will need to adjust its strategy moving forward, as his contributions will be sorely missed on the field.

The Chargers had high hopes for the Michigan product this year, and losing him before the season begins will be a challenge. Hopefully, Colson can fully recover, return to the field in 2026, and realize the potential he showed during his time at Michigan. He certainly has the physical tools and the football IQ to make an impact in the NFL.

Jerred Johnson
