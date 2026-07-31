Michigan State Coach Pat Fitzgerald Takes Aim at Michigan During Big Ten Media Days

Big Ten media days just concluded this week in Chicago, where all head coaches and select student-athletes represent their schools in a multi-day event.

While in Chicago, new Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald was asked by CBS Sports, “Which school do you enjoy beating the most?” The former Northwestern head football coach had an answer without hesitation.

“Yeah, without a doubt, the school I am going to enjoy beating the most is Michigan,” Fitzgerald said. “Yeah, it is the rivalry.”

Pat Fitzgerald has his eyes set on beating Michigan 👀 pic.twitter.com/UD917rRaRE — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) July 30, 2026

It was a strong statement from Fitzgerald. Unfortunately for him, he doesn’t really know what it feels like to beat the Wolverines.

During his tenure with the Wildcats as a head coach (2006-2022), Fitzgerald posted a 1-9 record against Michigan, with the only win coming in 2008.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans takes the field during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan has also dominated the in-state rivalry with the Spartans, winning four straight and six of the last eight matchups. Overall, the Wolverines lead the series record 64-36-4 over the Spartans.

Whittingham Talks Michigan-Michigan State

New Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham also spoke on the in-state rivalry.

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck, left, head coach Kyle Whittingham, center, and quarterback Bryce Underwood run across the field during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whittingham was asked about the importance of beating Michigan State as a first-year head coach of the program.

“It, alongside The Game, is of huge importance and in some ways even more so with the in-state supremacy factor, being the best team in the state of Michigan,” Whittingham said. “Obviously, a heavy emphasis placed on it. But you have to be careful. If you go crazy and put too big of a deal on it, then it can have diminishing returns.”

"It, alongside The Game, is of huge importance and in some ways even more so..." 👀



Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham on the Michigan State-Michigan football rivalry. @JoshLee209 #b1gfootball #paulbunyan pic.twitter.com/haEbUO3NBL — Impact 89FM | WDBM-FM (@WDBM) July 30, 2026

It felt like the appropriate response from Whittingham. Is the Michigan State game as important as Ohio State? No, you do love having bragging rights in your home state.

Throughout the entirety of the Big Ten media days, Whittingham has given these types of responses. Even when asked about Ohio State, he isn’t overly emotional or making it out to be too big a deal, just level-headed when he speaks.

The 2026 Matchup

When Michigan and Michigan State take the field in 2026, it’ll be a unique scenario with both squads under the guidance of first-year head coaches.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) celebrates a touchdown against Michigan State during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I could see there being some tension leading up to this contest, especially with the apparent hatred Fitzgerald holds towards the Maize and Blue.

This season, the game will be held in Ann Arbor on the first weekend of November. Michigan should be an overwhelming favorite and expected to take care of MSU for the fifth consecutive season.