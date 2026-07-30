Kyle Whittingham Talks NIL Rules, Takes Subtle Dig at Ohio State

Big Ten media days kicked off in earnest on Thursday as the Michigan Wolverines and their new head coach took the podium discussing a variety of topics.

Of note, was Whittingham’s thoughts on Bryce Underwood, how he’s acclimating to Michigan and the everchanging landscape of college football.

In the process, did Whittingham, who notably has a good relationship with former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, take a dig at his newly minted rival?

College Football is Changing

This is not news to anyone who has paid attention over the last several seasons. NIL has changed college athletics, and likely for good. Long gone are the days of the illusion of the student athlete where academics come first.

If that is the type of school that a university wants to be, it will likely come at the expense of a perennially competitive football program.

Kyle Whittingham has been at the forefront discussing some of these changes much like one of his predecessors, Jim Harbaugh.

During media days, Whittingham talked about his desire to change the system to make itfoto change the system to make itr a look at changing the system to look more like the NFL.

“Well, the sky's not the limit for everybody. But I believe, Lane Kiffin, I think that's a good concept. I believe we've got to have a salary cap,” Whittingham said.

i believe in an NFL minor league model for college football is in its best interest. Maybe not exactly item for item, but in concept, you know, conceptually. And I can tell you right now, with NIL rising 20, 30, 40 percent a year.”

Whittingham is right, NIL dollars are at the forefront of almost every conversation in college athletics. Coaches have to recruit the present team, and their future team. NIL is a big topic of conversation for that, and as time goes on, the cost of players rise. That is the same concept in any sports league.

That’s where Whittingham is calling for changes in the name of the system being unsustainable, except for maybe an exception or two.

A Dig at Ohio State?

it's not sustainable to stay on the path we're on right now. It just can't. Except for maybe Ohio,” Whittingham said.

“I guess that's the ones that can. But it's something that there's no guardrails. There's no parameters. And so, I believe there's got to be a seismic change in college football. And I think there will be in the next two, three, four years. And part of that will be getting a handle on this, the NIL and the salary cap.”

Whittingham’s comments are likely to be echoed throughout college football with the coaching staffs and universities around the country continuing to try and find ways to survive in the changing landscape of college football.

The other notable comment here was the not-so-subtle dig at Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day.

As previously noted, Whittingham has a good relationship with Urban Meyer, and Day is Meyer’s successor.

Whittingham was not born into this rivalry in the way some of his predecessors were, but he’s beginning to speak the language.

#Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham recently addressed the crowd in Chicago during Big Ten Media Days.



Here are some takeaways from his speech.



STORY: https://t.co/OQ6GKMz4Ok pic.twitter.com/2eBisoOFuX — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) July 30, 2026