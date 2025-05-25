Michigan State receives notice of allegations from NCAA; is this the hammer they were clamoring for?
Disgraced former Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker continues to haunt the Spartan football program. After absolutely fleecing the program for a massive, undeserved 10-year $95-million contract, Tucker failed to deliver on the field. Off the field he was accused of sexually harassment and misconduct and violating Title IX policies during a phone call with Brenda Tracy, a prominent women's rights advocate and rape survivor. Tucker's misconduct allowed MSU to terminate his contract and saved them $80-million. Tucker is reportedly still considering litigation against MSU over the remainder of his contract, a contract that was fully guaranteed.
Now allegations of recruiting violations have been sent to MSU via the NCAA infractions committee. It is important to note that MSU did self-report these violations. It is also critical to understand that this committee handles only Level 1 (the most serious) and Level 2 infractions. The notice of allegations did not disclose what level of infraction MSU violated.
The NCAA will probably come to some sort of agreement with MSU regarding the violations, most likely a self-imposed recruiting penalty. The MSU fanbase has been oddly silent after calling for the "hammer" on everything Michigan football has been accused of. Harbaugh bought a recruit a hamburger?! Death penalty for Michigan! Sign stealing?! Kick them out of college football. Then the news that their former messiah shockingly violated recruiting rules and there is absolute silence. Again, these allegations, self-reported, could amount to nothing, but the irony sure is palpable.
