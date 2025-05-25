ESPN predicts a career year from Detroit Lions' edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson following 2024 injury
During Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season, former Michigan football star Aidan Hutchinson broke both his tibia and fibula against the Dallas Cowboys. The injuries put Hutchinson out for the rest of the season, but the star Detroit Lion is back to working out and motivated for his 2025 campaign.
The former second-overall NFL Draft pick has had a successful NFL career so far. Hutchinson was the 2022 NFL Rookie of the Year and made it into the 2023 Pro Bowl. But following his horrific injury, ESPN's Mike Clay predicts a career year from the young star.
Hutchinson was on pace to break his 11.5-sack year in 2023 last season. In five games, Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks, but Clay thinks the Michigan product will easily surpass 11.5 sacks. In his 2025 prediction, Hutchinson tallies 59 tackles and 16.4 sacks.
Both 59 tackles and 16.4 sacks -- which we will round up to 16.5 -- would likely put Hutchinson in the running for Defensive Player of the Year. In Clay's prediction, Hutchinson would lead the NFL with the 16.5 sacks.
Here's a list of Hutchinson's accomplishments during his time in Ann Arbor:
• Consensus All-American (2021)
• Michigan's Male Athlete of the Year (2021)
• Two-time All-Big Ten honoree (consensus first team in 2021; third team, coaches, honorable mention, media in 2019)
• Twice voted a Team Captain by his teammates (2020-21)
• First team CoSIDA Academic All-American (2021)
• Two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District 5 (2020-21)
• Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2019)
• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2019-20-21)
• Rotary Lombardi Award winner (2021)
• Ted Hendricks Award winner (2021)
• Lott IMPACT Trophy winner (2021)
• 2021 Woodson-Nagurski Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
• 2021 Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year
• Big Ten Championship Game Grange-Griffin MVP (2021)
• Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Nov. 29, 2021)
• Co-recipient of the Richard Katcher Award (2019) with Kwity Paye
• Recipient of the 2018 Team Rookie of the Year Award (Defense)
• Four-time lettermen (2018-19-20-21)
• Appeared in 43 career games with 30 career starts
• Program record-holder: single-season sacks (14.0, 2021)
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Big Ten coaches sound off on Michigan football in 2025; including one head-scratching comment
ESPN predicts QB J.J. McCarthy's production in Year 1 as starter for Minnesota Vikings
Michigan Football: CBS Sports drops Sherrone Moore in head coach rankings for 2025 season
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson