ESPN predicts QB J.J. McCarthy's production in Year 1 as starter for Minnesota Vikings
After the Minnesota Vikings traded up to select Michigan football QB J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Vikings faithful had to wait a full season before they could really see their new franchise QB. A preseason injury sidelined McCarthy all of last season, and he sat and watched as Sam Darnold led the Vikings to the playoffs. But it's now McCarthy's time in Minnesota after the Vikings let Darnold walk in free agency.
Minnesota loaded up in free agency to help McCarthy succeed in what's going to be his first season starting in the NFL. The Vikings signed two starting offensive linemen, drafted Donovan Jackson from Ohio State for O-line help, and even drafted Maryland WR Tai Felton.
With added help via free agency and the draft, ESPN's Mike Clay predicts a mostly good season from McCarthy in 2025. In Clay's annual stat predictions, here's what he has McCarthy doing for the Vikings this season.
15 games played, 347-for-537 for 3,705 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He also has McCarthy carrying the ball 48 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns.
To compare, last year's Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine INTs. So Clay believes McCarthy might make a few more 'rookie' mistakes than what Daniels made for Washington last season.
With Kevin O'Connell leading the charge in Minnesota, most of the QBs he has coached have succeeded. There isn't much doubt that McCarthy will do well under O'Connell's guidance, along with having a guy like Justin Jefferson to throw to.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: CBS Sports drops Sherrone Moore in head coach rankings for 2025 season
Social media reacts to Michigan football landing TE Mason Bonner
Michigan football: Bryce Underwood labeled a top-25 QB before taking a college football snap
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnso