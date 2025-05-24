Big Ten coaches sound off on Michigan football in 2025; including one head-scratching comment
It's that time of the year when 'anonymous' Big Ten coaches talk with Athlon Sports to give their thoughts about the competition. There were four coaches -- who remain anonymous -- who gave their thoughts on Michigan football following an 8-5 season. Shockingly, none of them were bad, but one 'insight' was a little bit of an eye raiser from the coach.
Anonymous Coach: “It’s tempting to look at these rosters after the national title and define them by what they lose to the draft every year, but we don’t do that with [Kirby] Smart or [Nick] Saban or those programs. Michigan is an elite-level recruiting program. So yeah, they lost a Mason Graham, but they’re ready to plug in that next guy. It’s not plug and play, but it’s close.”
Response: For quite some time, it felt like Michigan football didn't get its flowers compared to programs like Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia, among others. But this coach hit the nail on the head. Even after losing guys like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Will Johnson -- Michigan has players who can plug in and fill voids in 2025. Elite programs lose elite talent every year, but the Alabamas and Georgias remain relevant due to their recruiting and development. Since 2021, Michigan has proven it can develop talent to plug and play. This season, Rayshaun Benny, Tre Williams, Damon Payne Jr., and Jyaire Hill, among others, are all expected to excel in Year 2 of Wink Martindale.
Anonymous Coach: “They would’ve been a serious postseason contender last year if they had a quarterback on the roster. Now they do, so it’s all about how fast [Chip] Lindsey can get him up to speed and going.”
Response: Another reasonable comment from a Big Ten coach. The Wolverines had the 131st-ranked passing attack in the country last season. In Year 1 under Kirk Campbell as the offensive coordinator, the Wolverines rotated through three QBs but never truly found the answer. Now with Chip Lindsey leading the charge, the expectations are much different for Michigan in 2025. It helps when you sign a player like Bryce Underwood.
Anonymous Coach: “The focus is on [Bryce] Underwood, but it should be on finding new backs to go with him.”
Response: Okay, this is the head-scratching response. If this is truly an opposing coach in the Big Ten, they don't know much about the Wolverines. Michigan, on paper, has one of the top running back rooms in the Big Ten Conference. Sophomore Jordan Marshall is back, who ran for 100 yards against Alabama last season in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Then, Michigan added Bama back Justice Haynes, who is explosive and will create a two-headed monster for Michigan. Unless the coach meant wide receivers instead of 'backs' -- this was a ludicrous response.
Anonymous Coach:“They’re not going to change that [Jim] Harbaugh identity all that much, and the ground game is how they define themselves.”
Response: Now we're being reasonable again. While this response from the Big Ten coach isn't whiteboard material, it's true. Under Sherrone Moore, Michigan isn't going to go away from its blueprint, which is running the football. Even with Bryce Underwood in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines are going to pound the rock and 'smash' with the best of them.
