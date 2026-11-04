Michigan to Get Kicker Help Sooner Than Previously Expected

Though the Michigan Wolverines currently find themselves without a reliable kicker, that could change sooner than previously expected. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3.com, Michigan commit Ryan Jung, one of the top kickers in the nation, plans to reclassify to the 2027 recruiting class and arrive in Ann Arbor a year early.

"Ready to compete, all glory to God," Jung told On3.com about his decision to reclassify.

The news comes as a promising development for the Wolverines' beleaguered special-teams units, which have floundered in the kicking game with sophomore Trey Butkowski.

Ryan Jung's recruitment to Michigan

Michigan special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs watches a play during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The idea of Jung reclassifying to the 2027 class apparently came from Michigan special-teams coordinator Kerry Coombs, who initially suggested the idea to the recruit back in August. Jung took his time before opting to change classes.

"What Coach Coombs promised me and my trust in it, that caused me to reclass up and put my full trust in him and the coaching staff," Jung told On3.com.

"He believes I have the talent and the maturity to be there as early as possible, and then he just wanted me to be a competitor and compete early for a spot."

According to Kohl's Kicking, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Jung currently ranks as the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position in the 2028 class. That, obviously, will change once he officially reclassifies to the 2027 class.

Michigan's kicking struggles in 2026

Michigan kicker Trey Butkowski (99) reacts after missed a field goal against Indiana during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines' kicking woes have proven especially worrisome this season. Butkowski, a Pittsburgh Panthers transfer, has inexplicably missed multiple field-goal attempts from between 30 and 39 yards so far in 2026 after sporting an unblemished résumé from inside 40 yards the previous year.

Both of Butkowski's short misses came during last Saturday's matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. While the Wolverines still emerged victorious, they needed a late fourth-quarter touchdown from freshman quarterback Tommy Carr and a subsequent defensive stop to take the game in regulation.

On Monday, head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged Butkowski's struggles and said the team had to consider other options.

"We've opened up the kicking competition this week," Whittingham said. "We'll have just a competition and see who comes out on top, and whoever is the better kicker in practice will kick in the game on Saturday. To be determined."

In addition to Butkowski, Michigan has two other kickers on the roster: freshman Jacob Baggett and junior Stuart Blake.

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