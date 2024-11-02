Michigan vs. Oregon will feature incredible flyover
Fans who plan on attending the matchup between Michigan and No. 1 Oregon on Saturday are in for a special treat as four F-16's are scheduled to flyover the Big House.
In order to get to win number six on the season, the Wolverines will to do something they haven't done since 1984 - defeat a No. 1 ranked team.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's matchup:
- When: Saturday November 2 at 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Ann Arbor (MI) - Michigan Stadium
- TV: CBS
- On the call: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color), and Jenny Dell (sidelines)
Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Spread: Oregon -14.5 (-108)
- Over/under total: 45 points
- Moneyline: Michigan +490, Oregon -675
