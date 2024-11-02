Wolverine Digest

Michigan vs. Oregon will feature incredible flyover

Chris Breiler

An F-16 Viper practices for the Thunder Over Louisville air show on Friday, April 19, 2024
An F-16 Viper practices for the Thunder Over Louisville air show on Friday, April 19, 2024 / Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Fans who plan on attending the matchup between Michigan and No. 1 Oregon on Saturday are in for a special treat as four F-16's are scheduled to flyover the Big House.

In order to get to win number six on the season, the Wolverines will to do something they haven't done since 1984 - defeat a No. 1 ranked team.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's matchup:

  • When: Saturday November 2 at 3:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Ann Arbor (MI) - Michigan Stadium
  • TV: CBS
  • On the call: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color), and Jenny Dell (sidelines)

Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook 

  • Spread: Oregon -14.5 (-108)
  • Over/under total: 45 points
  • Moneyline: Michigan +490, Oregon -675

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Home/Football