Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 10: A top-five showdown in Happy Valley
Week 10 is upon us and it's a loaded slate in the Big Ten. The biggest game in America will take place at Noon between two top-five teams in Happy Valley. The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. While Ohio State has some offensive line issues, PSU may not have its starting quarterback for the big game. Drew Allar will be a game-time decision.
Later on, Oregon will travel to Michigan for the first time since 2007. The Wolverines are going to be a double-digit dog in the game against the top-ranked Ducks.
Here's how I see all the games going.
Minnesota vs. No. 24 Illinois
Minnesota is currently favored in this game and rightly so. The Gophers have won three in a row and have looked very good. Max Brosmer continues to elevate his game and take the Minnesota passing attack to a new level. However, this game is in Illinois and although the Illini were just blasted by Oregon -- we tend to forget Illinois' only two losses are to Penn State and Oregon. I think Illinois takes care of business.
Final score: Illinois 27, Minnesota 24
Northwestern vs. Purdue
Purdue has had just one game in which it looked decent and that came against Illinois, but the Boilermakers are just a bad football team. Northwestern isn't much better, but better the Wildcats are.
Final score: Northwestern 28, Purdue 21
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Penn State
This game comes down to whether Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is healthy enough to play. Although backup Beau Pribula can make things happen on the ground, he's not Allar. Ohio State could drop this game regardless of who starts for the Nittany Lions, but the Buckeyes have the firepower to score points. I think Penn State has a decisive advantage over the Ohio State offensive line, but will that be enough if Allar can't go?
Final score: Ohio State 30, Penn State 24
No. 13 Indiana vs. Michigan State
It doesn't matter who plays quarterback for Indiana -- it can score points. Sounds like there is a chance Kurtis Rourke comes back this week for IU, but Curt Cignetti will continue to have the Hoosiers prepared. Michigan State does continue to improve, but the Spartans -- shockingly -- aren't on the same level as Indiana in 2024.
Final score: Indiana 34, Michigan State 21
UCLA vs. Nebraska
UCLA finally won its first Big Ten game last weekend but it came against a reeling Rutgers team. Nebraska should've beaten Ohio State last weekend and the Huskers will do whatever it takes to get a win against a poor Bruins team.
Final score: Nebraska 27, UCLA 17
No. 1 Oregon vs. Michigan
Anything is possible in college football, we've seen plenty of top-five teams go down to unranked teams and we're also talking about the defending national champions. But Michigan will have to have the bounce its way a few times in order to win this game, along with pulling out all of the stops. Oregon is a really good team with an experienced quarterback at the helm. We saw how that worked when Texas came to Ann Arbor earlier in the year. Even if Will Johnson plays on Saturday, the Wolverines' secondary could be in store for a long day.
Final score: Oregon 31, Michigan 17
Wisconsin vs. Iowa
I was all in on Wisconsin. I picked the Badgers to upset Penn State last weekend and entering this week I was going to pick Wisconsin. But Iowa made a quarterback change. Brendan Sullivan adds more of a dynamic to the Iowa offense and I think the Hawkeyes will play better with him behind center.
Final score: Iowa 28, Wisconsin 21
USC vs. Washington
USC came back to life last weekend and the Trojans' offense flourished against a struggling Rutgers team. Washington has now dropped two games in a row by double digits. Don't see the Huskies winning this game even though it's in Husky Stadium.
Final score: USC 31, Washington 21
