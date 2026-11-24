Last week, news broke that Michigan and Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts had signed an MOU to become the Wolverines' new AD. He was expected to officially start on Dec. 1, the same day as President-elect C. Cybele Raver.

However, things have changed, and as of Tuesday morning, Alberts will no longer become Michigan's AD. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Michigan informed Alberts he wasn't going to get the job. The kicker is that the Wolverines will still have to legally pay Alberts' buyout.

"Trev Alberts has been informed by the search firm representing Michigan that he will not be the next athletic director there, per his attorney Tom Mars. Alberts got phone calls both last night and this morning confirming the news from the firm, per Mars. Alberts has signed a “contractually binding MOU” for the job, which requires Michigan to pay his full contract buyout," Thamel reported.

Alberts' buyout is $17.2 million, per Thamel, and Michigan will owe that to him. The former Nebraska star started his Athletic Director journey at Nebraska-Omaha, before taking the same job at Nebraska. He has been at Texas A&M since 2024.

Following Michigan and Alberts' agreement for him to become the new AD, a deposition surfaced from Alberts during his time at Nebraska, which created some controversy.

"Alberts said "it depends" when asked during a December deposition whether college coaches should ever have sexual relationships with student-athletes," the Detroit News reported. A lawsuit was filed by former Nebraska basketball player, Ashley Scroggin. She claimed that Nebraska failed to protect and properly investigate how she was groomed by an assistant basketball coach, Chuck Love, to carry on a secret relationship.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

What it means for Michigan

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now Michigan is back to square one, and it's hard telling if the Wolverines will have a new AD by Dec. 1 — chances are slim in our opinion. Which makes things even more difficult when it comes to football coach Kyle Whittingham.

Many believed that Whittingham was going to be fired after this season, especially if the Wolverines lose to Ohio State this weekend. However, depending on how quickly Michigan moves, not having an active AD could give Whittingham another season as Michigan's head coach. The last thing Michigan wants is another firing late in the process without a thorough coaching search.

We will continue to update with any more news and findings.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage