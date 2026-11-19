Despite there being two games left of the regular season, Michigan football's season is essentially over. The Wolverines are still battling to win one more game to go bowling this season, and of course, The Game against Ohio State means a lot, but the one thing fans are looking at is what happens to Kyle Whittingham?

Whittingham was hired to bring stability to Michigan's program, but things have been dire in Year 1. Michigan is 5-5 and the Wolverines have one of the worst offenses in college football. He fired Jason Beck after nine games, after making him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in college football.

The Wolverines moved a lot quicker in their athletic director search, and on Tuesday night, Michigan agreed to hire Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts, who went to Nebraska and was the AD there for a few seasons. His first task is to do a thorough check on the football program, and some believe Whittingham will be gone after one season at Michigan.

If Alberts does opt to relieve Whittingham of his duties once he officially becomes Michigan's AD on Dec. 1, the Wolverines will undergo another coaching search — the third one in four seasons. And ESPN's Pete Thamel believes Aggies' head coach Mike Elko will be on the list.

"So, a name that was not thought to be in the mix now that you sort of inherently have to put in the mix is Mike Elko, right," Thamel asked. "Like [he] has a good relationship with Trev Alberts, Midwest guy.. I know he had a bad season but [Elko has] a pretty good track record.

"Duke fits some Michigan sensibilities. So again if you had called me on Saturday that — just that really would not have have been a thought. "

Alberts was not the one who hired Elko, he inherited him. But after Elko led Texas A&M to an 11-2 record and making the College Football Playoff in 2025, Alberts extended Elko's contract. Things have not been good this season in College Station, as Texas A&M is 4-6, but his track record — yep, here we go again — is good. Elko was the ACC Coach of the Year during his time at Duke and was one of the most respectd defensive coordinators at both Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

Other potential candidates if Whittingham were to be fired

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There is a lot of recency bias when it comes to a coaching search and Elko's name won't be a popular one for most Michigan fans. But one name the Wolverines are intrigued with is UCLA head coach Bob Chesney, who happens to be visiting Ann Arbor this weekend.

Chesney appears to be one of the top up-and-coming coaches in college football. He led James Madison to the College Football Playoff last season and is on the cusp of leading the Bruins to the playoff this season. Thamel believes he would be a great fit.

"I do think that Bob Chesney would be a great fit at Michigan," Thamel said. "He's a program builder. He's stability. He brings a level of charm, quite frankly, that's been missing there for quite a while really. You know like there's a charisma."

Chesney, should be and likely would be, the first call Alberts makes if he opts to get rid of Whittingham. But what if Chesney likes it at UCLA and says no? A few other names Thamel could see getting a call would be Wake Forest's Jake Dickert, who just signed an extension, along with Vanderbilt's Clark Lea and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, due to Alberts' SEC background.

"Jake Dickert's obviously white hot right now. I mean, the way they're clobbering people is really hard to overstate. And then I think like it's worth peeking through the SEC where Trev has been. Trev's a football guy. He understands football. Is there anyone from the SEC that he would favor?

"Remember the new president's coming from Vanderbilt. I would say that's not a non-zero chance that Clark Lea gets a look. He fits their sensibilities. He's obviously gotten cold this year after [Diego] Pavia left

"Eli Drinkwitz, I think, fits Michigan sensibilities. I wouldn't rule him out as a candidate there who, you know, brings some familiarity with Trev from meetings and competition."

Fans will likely have to wait a couple more weeks to find out the status of Whittingham. He says he wants to remain in Ann Arbor, and if he wants to stay, a win over UCLA and Ohio State would help that cause.

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