Michigan moved a whole lot quicker than most people thought to find its new athletic director. President-elect Dr. C. Cybele Raver was set on getting someone in place for Warde Manuel when he departs, and while Trev Alberts isn't going to start until Dec. 1, the same date as Raver, he is going to get started into looking at the university.

His buyout is around $4 million, which Michigan is expected to cover. The deal is reportedly for five years and will be around $3 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid ADs.

Here's what you need to know about Michigan's new AD, Trev Alberts.

Isn't afraid to make moves: Hiring or firing

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Trev Alberts is aggressive when it comes to his head coaches, which could be a bad thing for Kyle Whittingham. Most notably, during his time at Nebraska, where he served as his alma mater's AD from July 2021 to March 2024, fired the Huskers' football coach Scott Frost after a 1-2 start. The kicker was that Nebraska had to pay Frost a $15 million buyout, but if Alberts had waited a couple of weeks later, the buyout amount would've been cut in half to $7.5 million.

Point being, if Alberts isn't afraid to make moves. And all attention is going to be on Kyle Whittingham and the Michigan football program. According to Ross Dellenger, he is expected to take an immediate look at the football program, despite not starting until Dec. 1.

Alberts has made big swings in the hiring department as well. He hired Matt Rhule as Nebraska's head coach before he departed for Texas A&M. Once he got to the Aggies, Buzz Williams left the basketball program, and he hired Bucky McMillian to coach Texas A&M's program. In his first season as the Aggies' coach, he led Texas A&M to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

During his time at Texas A&M, Alberts has overseen four national championship teams.

A fundraising go-getter

Another positive about this hire is that Alberts will go out and get some major money for Michigan, or at least he's going to try his best.

At Texas A&M, "he championed a new landmark 15-year, $515 guaranteed multi-media rights agreement with Playfly Sports which is the largest multimedia rights deal in college athletics history, guaranteeing $34 million annually. The partnership also includes a comprehensive strategy to leverage all Texas A&M assets to grow fair market value NIL for Aggie student-athletes."

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Then during his time at Nebraska, he had similar success. He spearheaded a 15-year multimedia deal between Nebraska and PlayFly Sports. At the time, it was among the nation's top media deals, worth around $301 million for the life of the contract.

In today's day and age, you need to have money coming in to compete in the transfer portal and the chance to land some big-time recruits. That is something Alberts will help Michigan do in all the major sports.

Former star player

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Trev Alberts obviously has a footprint in both the Big Ten and the SEC after leading the charge at both Nebraska and Texas A&M. But it's also important to know that he knows what it takes to be successful and have a successful career on the field.

Alberts won the Butkus Award at Nebraska in 1993, as well as being named a first-team All-American. He was drafted fifth overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1994 NFL Draft. However, he only played three seasons with the Colts. Injuries cut his career short and then he went into broadcasting before taking over as an AD.

Doesn't stay in one place very long

The only potential con in this situation for Michigan is that he doesn't typically stay in one spot for very long. His first spot was Omaha-Nebraska, where did stay for a very long time. He was the AD there from 2009-2021, and then that's when the Cornhuskers came calling.

He left Omaha to go become the AD at Nebraska, where he was there until 2024. He left Nebraska to go become the AD at Texas A&M, where he has been until Raver made the hire for him to take over for Warde Manuel.

So why did Alberts leave Nebraska, a place that he's loved for a long time? Reportedly, it was due to unstable leadership. After president Ted Carter left for Ohio State, he was left working without an active president for several months, which caused a rift between him and the university.

And there is a similar situation at Texas A&M. Mark A. Welsh hired Alberts at Texas A&M, and he stepped down from the university back in Sept. of 2025. Almost a year later, the Aggies hired a new president, Dr. Susan Ballabina.

With Dr. C. Cybele Raver coming on board at the same time as Alberts, hopefully, that means the two of them can be at Michigan for the long haul.

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