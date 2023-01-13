Skip to main content

PFF Grades Corum As Top Running Back In 2022

The Michigan Wolverines will return arguably the best running back in college football in 2022, and he has the grades to prove it.

If not for a late season injury against Illinois in Week 11, it's almost certain that Michigan's Blake Corum would have received an invite to New York for the Heisman trophy ceremony. The unanimous First-Team All-American helped lead the Wolverines to a perfect regular season, rushing his way to 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries. For his efforts, Corum was named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year (the first in program history).

Given his level of production and consistency, it's no surprise that Corum also earned the highest grade of any colligate running back from PFF College.

Although the Jim Harbaugh/NFL saga has once again put a bit of a damper on Michigan's early off-season, Corum's recent announcement that he intends to return for his senior year was massive news for the Maize and Blue faithful. It also ensures that the Wolverines will have one of the most dynamic backfields in the entire country, as Corum will split reps with the electric Donovan Edwards. 

“It was a tough decision," said Corum. "A lot of nights I was coming back, a lot of nights I was going to the Draft. A lot of prayer. But I’m a Michigan man through and through. I love playing for the University of Michigan, I think I have unfinished business. I will be coming back for it all next year.”

According to reports, Corum's injury - and the estimated length of time it will take to fully recover - likely played a role in the decision making process. 

