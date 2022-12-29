Skip to main content

Two Wolverines Back In Action As Semifinal Draws Near

After not being suited up for the first open practice on Tuesday, both Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning were in pads on Thursday.

Although they haven't put up gaudy numbers this season, both Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning have proven that they can make big time plays in big time moments. It doesn't get much bigger than the College Football Playoff, and it now looks like both guys might be ready to play when No. 2 Michigan kicks off against No. 3 TCU on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl. 

On Tuesday, neither Anthony or Henning were padded up and participating in drills. On Thursday, both were seen padded up and participating in all of the drills. 

When the players were made available to the media earlier this afternoon, Anthony made it clear that he intends to play on Saturday.

"I'm trying hard as hell, hard as possible," said Anthony when asked how hard he was working to get back on the field. "I'll be pretty good though, I've been moving - they didn't have me doing too much early on in the week, but since yesterday, I've been moving a lot more. I feel pretty good, pretty good about cutting, breaking down and everything like that." 

When asked if he was anticipating playing on Saturday, the talented wideout left very little doubt. "Yes, most defintely," said Anthony. 

No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4:00 p.m. ET and airs live on ESPN.

Two Wolverines Back In Action As Semifinal Draws Near

By Christopher Breiler

