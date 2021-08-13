Sneak Peek: Video Of Michigan Quarterbacks During Fall Camp

With fall camp in full swing, the battle for the starting quarterback role in Ann Arbor is well underway. Though camp isn't open to the media, Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network was able to get some video of the Michigan quarterbacks taking reps.

For what it's worth, the order in the drill was Cade McNamara (12), JJ McCarthy (9), Alan Bowman (15), Dan Villari (4) and Davis Warren (16).

Cade McNamara, a junior out of Reno (Nev.), entered fall camp as the frontrunner after putting together a solid spring and summer cycle - something that was obvious to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“Right now, Cade McNamara’s done a tremendous job. He played in some games last year and did very well — went through spring practice and was outstanding. He’s our number one quarterback going into fall camp,” Harbaugh said. “You talk about taking the reins and leadership, that’s something that he has done, he has been that guy throughout the entire spring and training cycle, the summer. By example, and also pulling other guys along with him. He’s a fiery competitor, he’s got that gene — that he must win, must give it his best at all times.”

Just behind McNamara is true freshman JJ McCarthy, a five-star recruit out of La Grange Park (Ill.) and one of the top quarterback recruits of the 2021 class. Though McCarthy still has much to learn, Harbaugh says the young QB is already showing signs of maturity - similar to what he sees in McNamara.

“J.J. McCarthy has some of those very same qualities and did an excellent job in spring practice. He's fighting,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got the athletic ability and arm talent to get it done, but Cade McNamara’s not letting him take it away. And that’s probably the best thing for our team, for J.J., and for all of us.”

The next intriguing candidate is Texas Tech transfer quarterback, Alan Bowman. Bowman might be new to campus, but he's by far the most experienced quarterback on the roster after posting 16 career starts in Lubbock (Texas). In total, Bowman's three-year career numbers at Texas Tech included a completion percentage of 67 percent on 713 attempts, 5,260 yards (7.4 per attempt), 33 touchdowns and a QBR of 139.5.

For Bowman, that experience is not only what gives him an advantage heading into camp, it's why he chose to come to Michigan in the first place.

"I firmly believe it's experience," said Bowman. "I think the one step that I do have on those guys is that I've played in big time games. I've played against Oklahoma, I've played against Texas - took them to overtime."

Bowman knows that life will be different in the Big Ten compared to the Big 12, but believes the knowledge and experience he's gained has prepared him for this moment.

"That's what was really appealing to me coming to Michigan, was knowing that I've done this before," Bowman continued. "This is now my fourth year of college football, so I've seen it - had it thrown all at me. Obviously I know that the Big Ten a little big different from the Big 12, but I would just say that my experience that I have - those close games, overtime games, comeback from behind, how to handle a loss, how to handle a win, how to handle a crowd - so that's why it was appealing for me to come here."

Speaking of intriguing, sophomore Dan Villari figures to play an interesting role during the 2021 season. While nobody on the outside knows exactly what to expect from Villari, Harbaugh says his role will be similar to that of current NFL quarterback Taysom Hill.

“Dan Villari, for those who saw the spring game, was really good, really effective. Excited about Dan. Was kind of looking at Dan in multiple ways — throw out the name Taysom Hill, we’re gonna try to do some things like that with Dan Villari as a quarterback slash athlete that can really help our team,” Harbaugh said. “I think he can do it. A lot to like about Dan Villari.”