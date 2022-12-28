Keys To Success: Desmond Howard Breaks Down Michigan's Offense

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines are just three days away from facing No. 3 TCU in the CFB Semifinal, with a trip to the National Championship game on the line. While the Wolverines have one of the top defensive units in all of college football, the offense has quietly become dominant in its own right.

On Wednesday, former Wolverine and Heisman trophy winner Desmond Howard discussed what makes Michigan's offense so good - and highlighted Donovan Edwards as one of the guys who needs to continue to play at a high-level.

"The thing about Michigan's offense when you really study them, they're just so balanced," Howard said. "Now, of course when Blake was in there, he kept the offense on schedule - but it was a two-back situation with Donovan Edwards. And then when Blake went down, obviously didn't play in the Ohio State game and Donovan Edwards became the featured back, then Donovan Edwards showed you what he's been showing you all year long."

After battling injuries for a majority of the 2022 season, Edwards saved his best performance for the Buckeyes. Sporting a big cast on his right hand, Edwards looked unstoppable for most of the afternoon in Columbus, ripping off touchdown runs for 75 and 85 yards. By the time it was all said and done, he finished the day with 216 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Edwards continued his dominance the following week in the Big Ten Championship game against Purdue, rushing for 185 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries.

"They had an incredible one-two punch, but there was not a drop-off when Blake Corum went out of the game and Donovan Edwards came in," Howard noted.

There's no doubt that the Wolverines will need Edwards to continue to perform at a high-level if they hope to get through the Semifinal against TCU, but it's the balanced approach that will likely prove to be the difference-maker for Michigan.

"They have balance - they've got tight ends, they've got wideouts, a very balanced attack led by an offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore, who I don't think is getting enough credit for the magnificent job he's done this year with the Wolverines offense."