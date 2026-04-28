One Freshman the Michigan Wolverines Will Have to Lean On After the NFL Draft

In this 2026 NFL draft, the Michigan Wolverines saw six players get their names called through three days. Of the six players selected, four of those came on the defensive side of the ball, while the other two were Marlin Klein (TE) and Max Bredeson (TE/FB).

Diving deeper into that, two of the first three Wolverines selected were edge rushers: Derrick Moore (No. 44, Detroit Lions) and Jaishawn Barham (No. 92, Dallas Cowboys).

Michigan edge Derrick Moore (8) celebrates a sack against Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The duo of Moore and Barham was the only two Wolverines in 2025 to finish with double-digit tackles for losses. Moore led the team in sacks with 10 while Barham ranked second with four in his final season in Ann Arbor.

Losing that sort of top-level production up front will be the biggest hole UofM has to fill from their 2026 draft class.

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) tackles New Mexico quarterback Jack Layne (2) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The good news for UofM is that one of its top freshmen in the 2026 class could immediately fill the void.

The Freshman to Lean On

Michigan has the 12th-ranked recruiting class in the country per 247Sports.

Leading the way as one of the top recruits for the Wolverines is five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows. The Washington, D.C. native is ranked a top-five recruit at his position in the country and 11th overall. He had offers from Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami and Georgia, among others.

With the departure of Moore and Barham, Wolverine fans should expect to see Meadows get playing time from the moment he steps on campus.

The Maize and Blue have had a long list of players who have been successful up front on defense, and it is safe to say Meadows has all the talent in the world to fall in line with that.

As a senior in high school, Meadows has elite size, currently 6’8” and 235 lbs.

“Long-limbed pass rusher that is going to present plenty of issues for opponents with his reach, bend and tempo. A former basketball-focused athlete with Division 1 hoops interest that’s still figuring out all the technical aspects of being an edge defender, but made major strides between junior and senior year. Can dip and build speed around the corner or slide inside to prey on open rush paths with his throttle. Works to disengage with swipes of the hands, but should show noticeable improvement as a run defender with additional weight as that will make it much easier to hold his ground. Stays active in pursuit with his motor and has the agility to efficiently change directions before closing gaps. Likely to settle in as an even-front end after a developmental period, but could offer early value as an interior rusher on passing downs with his length and effort. Must keep progressing and soak up any and all coaching, but has game-wrecking potential at the Power Four level with his athleticism and physical specs. Could join former Gonzaga grads Caleb Williams and Olu Fashanu in the pro ranks if it all comes together.”