BREAKING: Key Piece Of Michigan Defense Enters Transfer Portal

In one of the most surprising moves of this early off-season, it appears as though Michigan EDGE Eyabi Okie has entered the transfer portal.

During his single-season at Michigan, Okie established himself as a major factor on the defensive side of the ball - accumulating 18 total tackles, four sacks and two pass break-ups as a graduate student. With veteran edge rusher Mike Morris entering the NFL Draft, it seemed as though Okie was primed to push for a starting role on the 2023 squad. Instead, he'll look to spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

Prior to Michigan, Okie spent time with Alabama and UT Martin. As VanHaaren points out, Charlotte could be a potential destination that would make sense given Okie's relationship with former Michigan assistant, Biff Poggi.