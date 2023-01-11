BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft

He was one of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary, and now he's taking his chances at the next level by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

One of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary made it official on Wednesday, as DB Gemon Green declared for the 2023 NFL Draft

In total, Green appeared in 42 games with 24 starts at cornerback. He appeared in all 12 games during his senior season, making six starts at cornerback and earning All-Big Ten honorable mention (coaches and media).

"The years here have been filled with memories I will remember for the rest of my life," wrote Green. "I want to start off by thanking God for giving me the ability and opportunity to play the game I love. I also want to thank my family, friends, teammates, high school coaches, College coaches, and Michigan fans for all of the support through my good and bad times. That means a lot. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for Believing in me and giving me a chance to be a Michigan man in the classroom and on the field.

"To the academic staff, thank you for helping me and assisting in achieving my greatest achievement yet: getting my college degree.

"Finally, to my teammates, I will never forget all the hard work we put into this game. We were able to accomplish some huge goals. My time here has come to an end, and it's time to start the next chapter of my life, and with that being said, I am pursuing my, childhood dream of playing in the NFL"

At Michigan

• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2022)

• Has appeared in 42 games with 24 starts at cornerback; in one game he played special teams only

• Three-year letterman (2019-20-21)