Michigan Football Walk-On Earns Scholarship

It's a special achievement when a walk-on player works their way toward becoming a scholarship player, and that's exactly what happened to Michigan's Isaiah Gash.

After three years with the Michigan Football program, and beginning his career as a walk-on, running back Isaiah Gash will enter his senior year with the Wolverines as a scholarship player. His father, a former NFL player and coach, made the announcement on Tuesday via his twitter account.

According to his father, it was wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy who helped Gash get the attention of head coach Jim Harbaugh during his recruitment.

As a walk-on in 2020, Gash did not see any game action during his freshman season at Michigan. During his second year, Gash appeared in two games and finished the season with a total of six carries for 17 yards - earning his first varsity letter. 

Things progressed significantly for Gash during his junior season in 2022, making significant contributions offensively and on special teams. In fact, Gash shared Offensive Player of the Week honors for the Wolverines for his performance against Illinois - carrying the ball three times for six yards, along with three receptions for 24 yards (including a fourth down conversion) on Michigan's game-winning drive. 

Though Michigan's backfield is certainly loaded with guys like Corum, Edwards, and CJ Stokes in the mix, Gash has certainly proven to be a valuable asset to the Wolverines - and the scholarship offered by head coach Jim Harbaugh is clear evidence of that. 

