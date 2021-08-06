Michigan's Josh Gattis Addresses Rushing Struggles

Perhaps one of the most puzzling aspects of Michigan's 2-4 record during the 2020 season was the lack of productivity at the running back position. Entering the year, most believed that the stable of backs in Ann Arbor was one of the best in the conference, if not the entire country. With veterans like Chris Evans and Hassan Haskins, along with sophomore Zach Charbonnet and true freshman Blake Corum, Michigan's rushing attack was expected to be extremely potent.

It wasn't.

In spite of all the talent mentioned above, the Wolverines would finish the 2020 season ranked No. 95 in the country in rushing yards per game. While most fans on the outside looking in attributed the rushing struggles to Michigan's four-back rotation, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis had a different take.

"I think we were productive at times," said Gattis during his media availability on Thursday. "The issue was that we didn't run the ball enough. When you look at it as far as - you can break down average per rush, it actually went up in in 2020 than it did in 2019. We just had two or three games where we had under 20 carries per game, so your numbers comparatively when you look at them at the end of the season are going to be low."

As Michigan found itself struggling with opponents week after week, Gattis believes that the lack of a fast start forced Michigan to abandon the run early and rely heavily on the passing game - something he takes responsibility for.

"We've obviously got to start games fast, we've got to play great complimentary football and I've got to stick to it," said Gattis. "There were times last year per game where I kind of got away from it - and that's a little bit of acknowledgement I understand for myself. You know, we've got really good running backs. Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards - those guys need the ball. So we've got to make a firm commitment to run the ball more, that's how your numbers go up from that standpoint."

Though the running back group has all of the tools necessary to be successful in 2021, much of their success relies heavily on the big men up front. The good news is that, as far as Josh Gattis is concerned, the offensive line should be a strength for Michigan heading into the new season.

"Also, seeing coach (Sherrone) Moore and the development that's taking place on the offensive line, I'm really excited about that," said Gattis. "When you look at it from a depth standpoint, we've got seven offensive linemen right now returning that have started football games for us in the past. We played 10 total offensive linemen in a six game schedule. It was interchangeable every week. To see some of those young guys - having played four offensive linemen who were freshman, three of those guys are returning. Seeing their confidence grow, seeing the experience they were able to get last year in such a short season, we're looking forward to that translating into execution and success. I feel really good about the offensive line. I like where we are, we've got some really, really good talented players, some young players, and they're playing really well together right now."