JUST IN: Michigan Football Assistant Terminated

It was certainly a strange turn of events that has now led to the unexpected departure of co-offensive coordinator, Matt Weiss. In a statement released on Friday, Athletic Director Warde Manuel confirmed that, after a review of University policies, Weiss had been terminated.

Statement from University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel:



“After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.



Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

On Tuesday, multiple reports had indicated that Weiss had been placed on leave after an investigation revealed potential computer crimes in Schembechler Hall.

“The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during Dec. 21 through the 23rd of 2022,” U-M Deputy Police Chief Crystal James’ statement read. “Since this is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information to share.”

For his part, Weiss also issued a statement indicating that he was fully aware of the investigation, but that he would have no additional comments.

“I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators,” he told The Detroit News in a text message. “I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment.”

Eye witnesses near Weiss' home have confirmed that unmarked vehicles and investigators were in the Ann Arbor home searching for evidence related to the suspected computer crimes.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.