Former U-M Football Standout Shooting For NBA

Devin Funchess was one of the highest-rated commits in Michigan Football's 2012 recruiting class. He saw immediate playing time in Ann Arbor as a true-freshman at the tight end position, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention during his freshman year. As a sophomore, Funchess was Michigan's second leading receiver and began experimenting at the wide receiver position. By the end of the 2013 season, Funchess was named Big Ten tight end of the year.

Funchess would ultimately switch to the wide receiver position during his junior year in 2014, where he had his most productive season as a Wolverine. He finished the year with 62 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns, and entered his name into the NFL Draft at the conclusion of the season.

A big prospect with a high upside, Funchess was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. After four seasons with the Panthers, Funchess spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

With his NFL playing days seemingly behind him, the 28-year old athlete is now setting his sights on a new goal - playing in the NBA.

"I had to pick football in high school, but I was always hoopin," said Funchess on a recent podcast appearance. "When it comes to my love and my passion, I love the game of basketball. As my transition is dwindling in the NFL being an eight year vet, I'm still 28 years old and I can still do something. I know I'd have to go overseas and play, get some film. But then after that, my main dream growing up was to play in the NBA, so that's my main goal and that's what I'm going to make happen."

Admittedly, Funchess knows that it will be a significant challenge making the transition from the NFL to the NBA. When asked whether or not playing overseas was even necessary, Funchess was well aware that he'd need to prove himself before the NBA would be a realistic option.

"I don't have any film, I haven't played basketball since 2010 on a real team. In 2020, I laced my shoes back up and have been going to work ever since then."