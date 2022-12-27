Sherrone Moore On Michigan: 'I'm In No Rush To Leave This Place'

He's one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football, and Michigan fans are hoping that he remains in Ann Arbor for a very, very long time.

Sherrone Moore is in his fifth year as part of Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan, and he's become one of the hottest names for head coaching vacancies around college football. As the offensive line coach, he's responsible for developing the top o-line in the country in back-to-back seasons - with the Wolverines becoming the first program to win the Joe Moore award in consecutive seasons. In addition to his work with the offensive line, Moore also took on the role as co-offensive coordinator in 2022 - sharing that responsibility with quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.

Given all of his success at the University of Michigan, it would be understandable for him to want to pursue any head coaching opportunities that may present themselves. Speaking to the media ahead of the CFP Semifinal in Glendale, AZ, Moore was asked specifically about his head coaching aspirations.

"Most coaches at some point in their life want to do that. When the time comes, the time comes, but I'm in no rush to leave this place, this great university, these students and coach Harbaugh."

Translation: He's pretty happy with where he's at.

Here's a look at Moore's coaching progression since 2009: