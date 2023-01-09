Year Two: Five Wolverines Primed For A Big Sophomore Season

The Michigan Wolverines put together another incredible run in 2022, finishing the season with a 13-1 record (most single-season wins in program history), a second-consecutive win over Ohio State, a second-consecutive Big Ten Championship and a second-consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff.

Although the year came to an unexpected and painful end against TCU, there is plenty for Michigan Football fans to be excited about in 2023. Here are five players who were able to make a significant contribution during their freshman season, and who should take a big step forward for their sophomore campaign.

1. Will Johnson, DB

It was never a matter of "if" when it came to the former five-star prospect, but "when". As it turns out, Will Johnson's time came early and often, as he asserted himself as one of the top defenders in Michigan's secondary during the 2022 season. For his efforts, Johnson - a 6-2, 194 pound defensive back - was named Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus, 247Sports and The Athletic.

He had a career-high eight tackles against Ohio State, two interceptions against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game and finished the season as Michigan's Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Here's a list of Johnson's notable accomplishments during his freshman season:

• Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus, 247Sports, The Athletic

• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors

• On four occasions, named Defensive Freshman of the Game for his performance against Michigan State, Penn State, at Indiana, at Ohio State

• Started at Ohio State (Nov. 26) and delivered eight tackles a new career-best

• Picked off two passes and made a TFL against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship (Dec. 3)

• Tackles: 8 - at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)

• Solos: 7 - at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)

• Asst: 1, 2x - last at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)

• TFLs: 1, 2x - last vs. Purdue (Dec. 3, 2022)

• Sacks: none

• Int: 2 - vs. Purdue (Dec. 3, 2022)

• FR: none

• PBUs: 1, 3x - last vs. TCU (Dec. 31, 2022)

2. Derrick Moore, EDGE

At 6-3, 279 pounds, Derrick Moore saw significant playing time during his freshman year at the University of Michigan - which is impressive when considering the amount of experienced guys in line ahead of him.

Although Michigan returns experienced edge rushers like Eyabi Okie, Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell, expect Derrick Moore to once again be in the mix to make a big impact in year two.

• Tackles: 2, 2x - last vs. Illinois (Nov. 19, 2022)

• Solos: 2 - vs. Illinois (Nov. 19, 2022)

• Asst: 1 - vs. UConn (Sept. 17, 2022)

• TFLs: 1.0 - at Indiana (Oct. 8, 2022)

• Sacks: 1.0 - at Indiana (Oct. 8, 2022)

• Int: N/A

• FR: N/A

• PBUs: 1 - vs. Purdue (Dec. 3, 2022)

3. Darrius Clemons

Darrius Clemons has the look of a future first-round pick. At 6-3, 214 pounds, Clemons arrived in Ann Arbor already looking like a guy who's been playing college football for a few years.

A former four-star prospect and the No. 1 player out of the state of Oregon, Clemons spent most of his freshman reps making an impact on special teams. That being said, expect Clemons to assume a more prominent role in Michigan's offense in year two at the wide receiver position. Veteran wideout Ronnie Bell has already declared for the NFL, senior Cornelius Johnson is still deciding on whether to stay or go, sophomore wideout Andrel Anthony has entered the transfer portal, and there's likely to be more movement at that position before the off-season is all said and done.

Translation: Darrius Clemons will likely be a major factor in Michigan's offense in 2023.

• Named Offensive Freshman of the Game following his performance against Maryland

• Named Special Teams Freshman of the Game following his performance against Iowa

• Made his U-M debut playing wide receiver against Colorado State (Sept. 3) and was targeted once

• Saw snaps at wide receiver against Hawaii (Sept. 10), UConn (Sept. 17), Maryland (Sept. 24), at Iowa (Oct. 1)

• Played on special teams at Indiana (Oct. 8), at Ohio State (Nov. 26)

• Played on special teams and also at wide receiver against Penn State (Oct. 15), Michigan State (Oct. 29), Nebraska (Nov. 12), at Rutgers (Nov. 5)

4. Colston Loveland, TE

The 6-5, 237 pound tight end out of Idaho turned out to be a pretty good find for Harbaugh and Co. After playing sparingly early in the 2022 season, Loveland became a major factor in the Michigan offense down the stretch. He snagged his first career touchdown against Ohio State, and got his second career touchdown the following week against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game.

The freshman was also Michigan's third leading receiver in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against TCU, hauling in 4 receptions for 36 yards.

With veteran tight end Luke Schoonmaker declaring for the NFL and former Wolverine tight end Erick All following Cade McNamara to Iowa, Colston Loveland will be the man in 2023.

Receiving

• Catches: 4 - vs. TCU (Dec. 31, 2022)

• Yards: 50 - vs. Illinois (Nov. 19, 2022)

• TDs: 1, 2x - last vs. Purdue (Dec. 3, 2022)

• Long: 28 - vs. Nebraska (Nov. 12, 2022)

• Offensive and Co-Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022)

5. Mason Graham

Full disclosure, I did not expect Mason Graham to be as good as he was during his freshman season. As it turns out, I couldn't have been more wrong - as Graham ended up becoming a major factor on the defensive line as a true freshman.

At 6-3, 317 pounds, Graham made his first-career start on the road at Iowa, recording four tackles and one sack. Throughout the 2022 campaign, Graham routinely made his presence known when he was on the field - earning him shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (along with Will Johnson).

Already having significant experience, there's very little doubt that Graham will once again assume a starting role up front for his sophomore campaign in 2023.

• Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus

• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors

• On three occasions, named Defensive Freshman of the Game following his performance against Iowa, Nebraska, and Illinois

• Made his first career start at Iowa (Oct. 1) and recorded four tackles, a new best, with one sack

• Started on the interior against Penn State (Oct. 15) and assisted on one tackle

• Made a sack among three solo tackles playing along the interior against Nebraska (Nov. 12)

• Against Illinois (Nov. 19), matched his single-season best with four tackles including one for no gain

• Assisted on three tackles playing along the interior at Ohio State (Nov. 26)

• Made a solo tackle playing on the inside against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship (Dec. 3)



Bounus:

Kenneth Grant, DL

You can never have enough big bodies on the defensive line, and that's exactly what Michigan is getting with Kenneth Grant.

At 6-3, 356 pounds, Grant received early reps against Hawaii in week two - putting up a career-high three tackles. In total, Grant saw meaningful reps on the defensive line and special teams against Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio State, and Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game.

With veteran defensive lineman Mazi Smith likely declaring for the NFL in the coming days, Grant will have the opportunity to assert himself as a major contributor on the defensive line in 2023.

• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Game honors following his performance against Hawaii

• Shared Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Illinois

• Named Special Teams Freshman of the Game following his performance against Michigan State

• Contributed on the defensive line and also played special teams Penn State (Oct. 15), Michigan State (Oct, 29), at Iowa (Oct. 1), at Indiana (Oct. 8), at Ohio State (Nov. 26), against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship (Dec. 3)



