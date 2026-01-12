Michigan picks up Big Ten offensive lineman in transfer portal
In this story:
On Monday afternoon (Jan. 12), Houston Kaahaaina-Torres announced via X that he has officially committed to Michigan. The 6-3, 300 lb. offensive lineman spent last season at Nebraska, where he redshirted, only competing in two games.
Kaahaaina-Torres marks the 10th player that head coach Kyle Whitingham and the Wolverines have picked up through the transfer portal.
More About Kaahaaina-Torres
Prepped at Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. Out of high school, Kaahaaina-Torres was a three-star recruit, the third-highest ranked recruit in the state of Hawaii and 42nd-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country.
He committed to Nebraska while also having offers from Utah, Michigan State, Arizona State, Arizona and BYU, among others.
His older sister, Saige Kaahaaina-Torres, also resides in Michigan, playing professional volleyball for the Grand Rapids Rise.
High School Scouting Report (via Greg Biggins, 247Sports)
Has impressed at multiple in-person workouts including most recently an Alpha Dog showing in January at Warriors for Youth Camp. Worked out at guard and tackle but a lot of schools like as a center. Strong kid with really good feet and balance. Excellent lateral mobility, light on his feet and can slide and mirror and does a really good staying in front of opposing edge rushers. Strong frame, with no bad weight and had a dominant showing at Under Armour Next Camp last July where he earned an invite to the UA game. Looks about 6-3, 270 pounds and carries his weight really well. Equally adept as a run and pass blocker and strong at the point of attack. Manhandles opposing linemen in the run game and has no issues getting to the second level. High compete level, great off-field work ethic and smart kid on and off the field with the academic profile to go anywhere he wants. Love the positional versatility, but center could be his meal ticket long term, and he has all the tools to be an early impact player at the next level.
The Impact on Michigan
As mentioned, he marks the 10th transfer portal pickup for the Wolverines and the first offensive lineman.
The Wolverines have lost several offensive linemen to the portal, including Connor Jones (Georgia State), Kaden Strayhorn (Alabama) and Ben Roebuck (Western Michigan). Andrew Sprauge and Jake Guarnera entered the portal but decided to stay in Ann Arbor.
