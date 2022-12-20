Michigan's Zak Zinter Earns Academic All-American

It remains to be seen whether or not offensive lineman Zak Zinter will return for his senior season at Michigan, but his impact on the football field is unquestionable. As a critical piece of the best offensive line in college football, Zinter has established himself as a dominant force at the right guard position. As it turns out, Zinter is also a dominant force in the classroom as well - as evidenced by earning the title of Academic All-American.

From MGoBlue.com:

Zinter has maintained a grade-point average of 3.549 while studying sport management in U-M's School of Kinesiology. The North Andover, Mass., native is in his third year academically and was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree last fall in his first year of eligibility. An All-Big Ten (second team) pick in 2021, Zinter has appeared in 32 games with 30 starts in his career.

As a true freshman, Zinter appeared in six games and made four starts at the right guard position. The following season, Zinter (a sophomore) earned a starting and made 12 starts over the course of 13 games - helping lead the Wolverines to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2021. The offensive line also earned the title of being the best offensive line in the country that season, winning the Joe Moore award for the first time since the trophy's inception (2015). Zinter would retain his starting role during his junior season in 2022, starting all 13 games (so far) at the right guard position. Once again, the offensive line would capture the coveted Joe Moore award - becoming the first program to win the award in back-to-back seasons.