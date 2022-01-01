It Wasn’t Their Night, But It Was One Hell of a Season

Though the loss was painful, the Michigan Wolverines have plenty to build on from a very successful 2021 season.

Though No. 2 ranked Michigan entered Friday’s matchup with No. 3 Georgia as a 7.5-point underdog, most expected the Wolverines to give the Bulldogs all they could handle - and then some.

That obviously didn’t happen.

Instead, Michigan looked completely overmatched for the better part of the evening - losing by a score of 34-11. Defensively, the Wolverines surrendered a whopping 330 yards of offense to Georgia in the first half, including scoring plays on Georgia’s first five offensive drives. The Georgia offensive line was able to keep quarterback Stetson Bennett clean for most of the evening, preventing Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo from registering a single sack through four quarters.

Offensively, Michigan struggled to find any semblance of a rhythm. The running back trio of Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards registered just 65 total yards and zero touchdowns on the evening. Things didn’t look much better though the air, as quarterback Cade McNamara finished the evening completing 12 of 20 for 131 yards and zero touchdowns. In fact, there wasn’t a single Michigan wide out that recorded more than one reception through the first three and a half quarters.

It’s certainly a disappointing finish to an otherwise magical season for Michigan, but there is plenty to build on heading into 2022.

Noteworthy stats:

QB - Cade McNamara: 12-20, 131 yards (team high)

RB - Hassan Haskins: 9 carries, 39 yards (team high)

RB - Donovan Edwards: 65 all-purpose yards (team high)

TE - Erick All: 4 receptions, 63 yards (team high)

DE - Aidan Hutchinson: 4 tackles, 1 TFL