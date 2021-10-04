Harbaugh Shares Incredible Story About McCarthy, Edwards And Anthony

Following an impressive win in Madison on Saturday, three Wolverines arrived back to Ann Arbor and immediately went back to work.

After No. 9 Michigan spent the better part of Saturday afternoon bullying Wisconsin in Madison, the Wolverines departed Madison with an impressive 38-17 victory and perfect 5-0 record.

Following the teams arrival back to the state of Michigan and eventually back to Ann Arbor, head coach Jim Harbaugh says three Michigan football players weren't quite satisfied with calling it a day. Harbaugh shared the incredible story on Monday with the media.

"We got back pretty quick, (was) unpacking in the office - run into JJ (McCarthy), Donovan (Edwards) and Andrel (Anthony) - and they're heading out to the practice field to get more work in. I even took a picture of it, it meant that much to me. It's that kind of group.

"And I wasn't out there on the practice field, by the way. Just those three. No other coaches were out there. The three of them throwing the ball around. And I didn't observe it, either, OK," Harbaugh said to laughter.

Saturday's contest between No. 14 Michigan and Wisconsin looked like you might expect when the Wolverines and the Badgers get together on a fall Saturday. it was physical, it was gritty, it was two Big Ten teams looking to keep their conference championship hopes alive.

The biggest question heading into Saturday was whether or not the Michigan passing attack was good enough to power past the No. 1 rush defense in the nation. As it turns out, it was.

After a very pedestrian first four weeks of the 2021 season, junior quarterback Cade McNamara notched season highs in both attempts and completions - finishing the afternoon going 17-28 for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore wide out Roman Wilson finished the afternoon with a season high six catches 81 yards, followed by junior wide out Cornelius Johnson with two receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

McCarthy was also able to make a big impact on Saturday's game through the air, finishing the afternoon completing 1-of-1 for 56 yards and one touchdown, along with seven yards and one touchdown on two carries.

Defensively, the Badgers simply had no answer for the Wolverines defensive front. David Ojabo notched two sacks at critical moments, giving the junior defensive end a total of three on the season. Daxton Hill added six tackles, one tackle for a loss and his first interception of the 2021 season - his third career interception.