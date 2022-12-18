BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target
The Wolverines have been cooking on the recruiting trail as of late, particularly when it comes to the transfer portal.
The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).
Nugent started 24 games for the Stanford Cardinal over the last two seasons, and will likely be a top candidate to replace current center Olu Oluwatimi in 2023.
Here's more information regarding Nugent's experience at Stanford, via GoStanford.com:
Career Accolades
- Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll (2021)
- All-Pac-12 honorable mention offensive line - Coaches (2021)
As a Senior (2022)
- Rimington Trophy watch list
- Outland Trophy watch list
- Preseason All-Pac-12 fourth team (Athlon)
As a Junior (2021)
- Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll
- All-Pac-12 honorable mention offensive line - Coaches
- Started all 12 games at center
- Made his first career start, starting at center against Kansas State (Sept. 4)
As a Sophomore (2020)
- Played in one game
As a Freshman (2019)
- Played in two games - eligible to retain year of eligibility via NCAA redshirt rules
- Made his collegiate debut in his home state against Colorado (Nov. 9) and also played in the season finale against Notre Dame (Nov. 30)
Prior to Stanford
- Prepped at Highlands Ranch (Colo.) under head coach John Trahan
- Nation’s sixth-best center by PrepStar, seventh by Rivals, 12th by ESPN, 17th by 247Sports
- Colorado’s fourth-best recruit by PrepStar, fifth by Rivals, 10th by ESPN, 15th by 247Sports
- Four-year starter
- Two-time team captain
- Missed most of senior year due to injury
- BSN Denver All-Colorado (2018)
- Denver Post all-Colorado defensive line (2017)
- CHSAA all-state first team (2017)
- South Metro Athlete of the Year (2017)
- All-league first team (2016)
- 71 tackles (46 solo), three sacks and five hurries on defense, and 117 pancakes on offense, as a junior
- Also competed in track
- Three-time state champion in the shot put (2016-18)
- State runner-up in the discus (2018)
Personal
- Son of Amy and Terry Nugent
- Father played football at Colorado State and in the NFL
- Uncle, Brian Nugent, played football at Washington State
- Has two older siblings, Shane and Abbey