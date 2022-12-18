BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target

The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).

Nugent started 24 games for the Stanford Cardinal over the last two seasons, and will likely be a top candidate to replace current center Olu Oluwatimi in 2023.

Here's more information regarding Nugent's experience at Stanford, via GoStanford.com:

Career Accolades

Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll (2021)

All-Pac-12 honorable mention offensive line - Coaches (2021)

As a Senior (2022)

Rimington Trophy watch list

Outland Trophy watch list

Preseason All-Pac-12 fourth team (Athlon)

As a Junior (2021)

Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll

All-Pac-12 honorable mention offensive line - Coaches

Started all 12 games at center

Made his first career start, starting at center against Kansas State (Sept. 4)

As a Sophomore (2020)

Played in one game

As a Freshman (2019)

Played in two games - eligible to retain year of eligibility via NCAA redshirt rules

Made his collegiate debut in his home state against Colorado (Nov. 9) and also played in the season finale against Notre Dame (Nov. 30)

Prior to Stanford

Prepped at Highlands Ranch (Colo.) under head coach John Trahan

Nation’s sixth-best center by PrepStar, seventh by Rivals, 12th by ESPN, 17th by 247Sports

Colorado’s fourth-best recruit by PrepStar, fifth by Rivals, 10th by ESPN, 15th by 247Sports

Four-year starter

Two-time team captain

Missed most of senior year due to injury

BSN Denver All-Colorado (2018)

Denver Post all-Colorado defensive line (2017)

CHSAA all-state first team (2017)

South Metro Athlete of the Year (2017)

All-league first team (2016)

71 tackles (46 solo), three sacks and five hurries on defense, and 117 pancakes on offense, as a junior

Also competed in track

Three-time state champion in the shot put (2016-18)

State runner-up in the discus (2018)

Personal