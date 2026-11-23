Michigan was able to take down the #4 UCLA Bruins, and they had to go to 3OT to decide a winner. Michigan's defense was great once again, as they forced 3 turnovers and held UCLA to 10 points in regulation.

Michigan's offense didn't play well, but they did just enough to come out with a win. Let's dive into the red one report from this week, below.

Red Zone Trip #1: 4 rushes, 1 pass - Result: Mason Bonner Touchdown

Michigan's first red zone trip came off a fumble that was recovered by Trey Pierce, and it set up Michigan's offense with a 1st and 10 at the UCLA 15 yard line in a 3-3 game. The first play was a 5 yard carry by Savion Hiter, and it was followed up with another successful run that Hiter pushed forward for 6 yards and it resulted in a 1st and goal for Michigan at the UCLA 4.

They tried to run it with Hiter two more times, but UCLA held tough and Hiter lost 2 yards on the two carries. That set up a 3rd and goal from the 6. Obviously we've seen Michigan get very deep in opponent territory a lot this season and they've failed to punch it into the end zone far too often.

This drive ended differently though, thanks to a great play by Mason Bonner. Bryce Underwood dropped back to pass and Mason Bonner had a 1 on 1 fade route. Underwood actually under threw the ball, but Bonner did a really nice job adjusting to it and holding on to complete the TD.

We've seen so many situations this year where Michigan has failed to punch it into the end zone when they got close, so it was nice to see them try something different here and it worked out for them.

Red Zone Trip #2: 3 rushes, 3 passes - Result: Field Goal

Michigan's 2nd red zone trip took place during the first over time. They started with the ball on the 25 yard line of UCLA with a 1st and 10. Savion Hiter got the first carry, and was able to manage 6 yards on the play. On 2nd down, Michigan called a pass play and it was incomplete but Michigan had a lineman downfield and got the penalty called on them.

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Then on 2nd and 9, Underwood found Travis Johnson on a nice, easy slant route against off coverage for 13 yard completion. The next two carries went to Savion Hiter but he netted zero yards, so it set up a 3rd and 10 at the UCLA 11. Underwood tried to go back to Travis Johnson again but the pass was off the mark and incomplete.

Jacob Baggett was able to trot onto the field and bang home the 29 yard field goal attempt to tie it back up at 13-13.

Red Zone Trip #3: 0 rushes, 3 passes - Result: Field Goal

In the 2nd OT, Michigan got the ball first this time and on the first play of the drive, Underwood had plenty of time to throw the ball but failed to get rid of it once pressure closed in and he took a 9 yard sack. It was a terrible play for Underwood who should've gotten rid of the ball, because now it pushes Michigan from the 25 yard line to the 34 yard line.

Michigan's next two plays were also incomplete passes, and it set up a 52 yard field goal attempt for the true freshman Jacon Baggett. Baggett came up in the clutch though and was able to nail it and Michigan took a 16-13 lead.

Red Zone Trip #4: 0 rushes, 1 pass - Result: Jalen Hoffman Successful 2 Point Attempt

Starting in the 3rd overtime, both teams take turns with 2 point attempts. UCLA was unsuccessful in their attempt, so Michigan had a chance to win it if they could convert. Michigan called a rollout for Bryce Underwood and he was able to throw a rocket to Jalen Hoffman who got open and the two were able to connect to seal the Michigan win.

This was far from a great offensive performance for the Wolverines, but they made plays when it mattered the most. Michigan was able to gut out a 18-16 win over the previously undefeated UCLA Bruins and suddenly have some new life again after a disappointing season thus far.

Now they sit at 6-5 with a trip to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes next week. Kyle Whittingham has a chance to get back in the good graces of Michigan fans if they can win that game, so you'd expect Michigan to come out playing hard in that one as always.

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