Michigan was able to pull off the upset at home, and hand #4 UCLA their first loss of the season. The game ended up going to three overtimes, where the Wolverines were ultimately successful on a 2-point play attempt after UCLA was unsuccessful on their attempt. It was a thrilling 18-16 victory for this Michigan team, and a win that was badly needed.

Michigan's defense led the way once again, but they did give up the game-tying touchdown drive with under 30 seconds remaining. It's the second time this year Michigan's defense has collapsed late in the 4th quarter, as the same thing happened in the Iowa game earlier this season.

Michigan's offense was once again putrid, but they did do just enough to come out with a win. Let's dive into who played well in this game, and who didn't below.

Stock Up: Chris Bracy

Chris Bracy continues to be one of Michigan's best players on the entire team. He was all over the place once again in this game. He finished with a team high 12 tackles and also had a key interception in the first half to keep the game even at 0-0 with UCLA in Michigan territory.

I sure hope we get to see Chris Bracy in a Michigan uniform for many more games, but with how he's played this season he might have an NFL Draft decision to make in a few weeks.

Stock Down: Bryce Underwood

Michigan reportedly has a quarterback competition this week in practice and Bryce Underwood got the starting nod. He did play the whole game as well, which was nice to see after all the flip flopping the staff did last week with him and Tommy Carr.

Unfortunately, Underwood didn't play very well. He was erratic once again with both the decision making and his accuracy. He completed 11/24 passes for 127 yards, and also rushed 13 times for 5 yards. At this point, he'll probably be the guy again next week against Ohio State but neither quarterback has played well in about a month now.

Stock Up: Savion Hiter

Michigan running back Savion Hiter rushes the ball the UCLA Bruins in the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Savion Hiter got the lion's share of the carries in Michigan's backfield once again. He was very good, showcasing all the talent that made him a 5-star recruit and the #1 running back in his class last cycle. He ended up with 26 carries for 104 yards, and it was his second straight game over 100 yards rushing.

There's really no question he's Michigan's best running back, and it hasn't looked particularly close in the last few weeks either. His stock is certainly trending up at he end of his freshman season here for the Wolverines.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Stock Down: Smith Snowden

Smith Snowden got picked on once again with the game close, late in the 4th quarter. On a 4th and 6, UCLA targeted Semaj Morgan in a 1 on 1 situation with Smith Snowden, and Semaj Morgan was able to shake free and pick up the 1st down with a 9 yard reception.

Then on the same drive, on a 3rd and 9 UCLA was a swing pass to their running back Wayne Knight and Smith Snowden had a 1 on 1 chance to bring him down in space for no gain, but Knight was able to shake off the tackle and continue all the way for the 1st down to keep the drive alive.

Smith Snowden has now been victimized late in two games this season (Iowa being the first), and it's been successful for teams. I'd expect teams to continue to pick on him until he proves he's not the weak link on Michigan's defense.

Stock Up: Mason Bonner

Michigan tight end Mason Bonner makes a catch past UCLA defensive back Cole Martin in the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another true freshman offensive skill player, Mason Bonner got by far the most playing time he's had all season. Michigan lined him up as essentially a big wide receiver multiple times in this game and he was able to make a handful of plays in 1 on 1 coverage. He's athletic, and a load to handle because he's 6'-7".

He ended up catching 3 passes for 47 yards and 1 TD to lead the Wolverines in receiving in this game. It was a very impressive performance for this young freshman and he looks like he could be special for years to come.

Stock Down: Salesi Moa

Both JJ Buchanan (injury) and Andrew Marsh (suspension) were out for this game, and it led to some young freshman getting a lot more playing time than they have all season. Salesi Moa played quite a bit, but he made a few mistakes in this one.

On a 4th down in the 1st half, Bryce Underwood was able to scramble and find an open Salesi Moa for what would've been a big 1st down but Moa dropped the pass and it was a turnover on downs. Then late in the 4th quarter Salesi Moa was back as the punt returner, and he muffed the kick and nearly gave it to UCLA deep in Michigan territory. He was able to recover it, but it was still a very close call.

He is still very young, but it was a rough game for the true freshman. Hopefully he can bounce back next week against the Buckeyes.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage